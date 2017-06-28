Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5 Official Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The official schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 has been revealed.
The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway on July 28 and after a long wait, its schedule has also been released by the organisers. The new season will be bigger and better than ever – with 12 teams from 11 states contesting over 130 matches.
In the previous four editions, eight teams featured from across the country. They are – Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. The first edition was won by the side from Rajasthan, the second by U Mumba and the next two both by the Patna Pirates.
Season five will see the participation of four new teams from four different states, namely, Tamil Thalaivas, owned by a consortium of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and entrepreneur N Prasad; UP Yoddha, owned by the GMR Group, who also own the IPL team Delhi Daredevils; Gujarat Fortune Giants, owned by the Adani Group; and Haryana Steelers, owned by the JSW Group, who also run the famous Bengaluru FC football club.
Related: Pro Kabaddi 2017, season 5: List of all the team owners
In May, a player auction was held for the franchises to fill up their rosters and form their teams for the upcoming season. Armed with a purse of Rs 4 crore each, all teams spent a total of Rs 46.99 crore on 227 players, after the existing eight teams were allowed to retain a player each and the four new ones were given the option to make a priority pick.
The players retained were – Anup Kumar (Mumbai), Meraj Sheykh (Delhi), Pardeep Narwal (Patna), Jang Kun Lee (Bengal), Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu), Ashish Kumar Sangwan (Bengaluru) and Deepak Niwas Hooda (Pune). The Jaipur Pink Panthers did not retain any player. For the new teams, the UP side chose not to make any pick while Fazel Atrachali, Surender Nada and Ajay Thakur were picked by Gujarat, Haryana and Tamil Nadu respectively.
Related: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Full List of players bought by all the teams
The teams have been divided into two zones and the league stage will feature 132 matches, with 11 matches per venue and six home matches for every team. The playoffs will be between six teams (three from both zones), with three qualifiers, two eliminators and one final.
Here is the complete schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5:
|Date
|Venue
|Match 1 (8 pm)
|Match 2 (9 pm)
|July 28
|Hyderabad
|HYD vs CHE
|MUM vs PUN
|July 29
|Hyderabad
|JAI vs DEL
|HYD vs PAT
|July 30
|Hyderabad
|MUM vs HAR
|HYD vs BLR
|July 31
|Hyderabad
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Aug 1
|Hyderabad
|GUJ vs DEL
|HYD vs UP
|Aug 2
|Hyderabad
|GUJ vs HAR
|HYD vs KOL
|Aug 3
|Hyderabad
|HYD vs PAT
|Aug 4
|Bengaluru
|BLR vs CHE
|PUN vs DEL
|Aug 5
|Bengaluru
|MUM vs DEL
|BLR vs UP
|Aug 6
|Bengaluru
|KOL vs UP
|BLR vs PAT
|Aug 7
|Bengaluru
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Aug 8
|Bengaluru
|GUJ vs HAR
|BLR vs HYD
|Aug 9
|Bengaluru
|BLR vs KOL
|Aug 10
|Bengaluru
|PUN vs JAI
|BLR vs CHE
|Aug 11
|Ahmedabad
|GUJ vs MUM
|Aug 12
|Ahmedabad
|HYD vs UP
|GUJ vs DEL
|Aug 13
|Ahmedabad
|PAT vs UP
|GUJ vs JAI
|Aug 14
|Ahmedabad
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Aug 15
|Ahmedabad
|KOL vs PUN
|GUJ vs BLR
|Aug 16
|Ahmedabad
|HAR vs CHE
|GUJ vs HYD
|Aug 17
|Ahmedabad
|DEL vs CHE
|GUJ vs KOL
|Aug 18
|Lucknow
|UP vs MUM
|BLR vs JAI
|Aug 19
|Lucknow
|HYD vs MUM
|UP vs HAR
|Aug 20
|Lucknow
|PAT vs PUN
|UP vs JAI
|Aug 21
|Lucknow
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Aug 22
|Lucknow
|GUJ vs PUN
|UP vs KOL
|Aug 23
|Lucknow
|HAR vs DEL
|UP vs CHE
|Aug 24
|Lucknow
|UP vs HYD
|Aug 25
|Mumbai
|MUM vs JAI
|KOL vs PAT
|Aug 26
|Mumbai
|PAT vs CHE
|MUM vs PUN
|Aug 27
|Mumbai
|KOL vs BLR
|MUM vs DEL
|Aug 28
|Mumbai
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Aug 29
|Mumbai
|BLR vs UP
|MUM vs GUJ
|Aug 30
|Mumbai
|MUM vs HAR
|Aug 31
|Mumbai
|HYD vs CHE
|MUM vs JAI
|Sep 1
|Kolkata
|KOL vs PAT
|Sep 2
|Kolkata
|GUJ vs HAR
|KOL vs UP
|Sep 3
|Kolkata
|GUJ vs JAI
|KOL vs CHE
|Sep 4
|Kolkata
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Sep 5
|Kolkata
|PAT vs JAI
|KOL vs HAR
|Sep 6
|Kolkata
|DEL vs BLR
|KOL vs MUM
|Sep 7
|Kolkata
|HYD vs PUN
|KOL vs DEL
|Sep 8
|Haryana
|HAR vs PAT
|GUJ vs UP
|Sep 9
|Haryana
|PAT vs MUM
|HAR vs BLR
|Sep 10
|Haryana
|BLR vs PUN
|HAR vs HYD
|Sep 11
|Haryana
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Sep 12
|Haryana
|KOL vs HYD
|HAR vs DEL
|Sep 13
|Haryana
|CHE vs UP
|HAR vs PUN
|Sep 14
|Haryana
|HAR vs JAI
|Sep 15
|Ranchi
|PAT vs HYD
|MUM vs GUJ
|Sep 16
|Ranchi
|BLR vs HYD
|PAT vs UP
|Sep 17
|Ranchi
|JAI vs DEL
|PAT vs KOL
|Sep 18
|Ranchi
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Sep 19
|Ranchi
|PUN vs HAR
|PAT vs BLR
|Sep 20
|Ranchi
|PAT vs CHE
|Sep 21
|Ranchi
|JAI vs HAR
|PAT vs UP
|Sep 22
|Delhi
|DEL vs MUM
|Sep 23
|Delhi
|BLR vs KOL
|DEL vs PUN
|Sep 24
|Delhi
|KOL vs CHE
|DEL vs HAR
|Sep 25
|Delhi
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Sep 26
|Delhi
|GUJ vs CHE
|DEL vs PAT
|Sep 27
|Delhi
|HYD vs JAI
|DEL vs UP
|Sep 28
|Delhi
|BLR vs MUM
|DEL vs HYD
|Sep 29
|Chennai
|CHE vs PUN
|GUJ vs PAT
|Sep 30
|Chennai
|PUN vs UP
|CHE vs JAI
|Oct 1
|Chennai
|JAI vs KOL
|CHE vs MUM
|Oct 2
|Chennai
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Oct 3
|Chennai
|DEL vs GUJ
|CHE vs HYD
|Oct 4
|Chennai
|MUM vs HAR
|CHE vs UP
|Oct 5
|Chennai
|CHE vs BLR
|Oct 6
|Jaipur
|JAI vs GUJ
|Wild card match
|Oct 7
|Jaipur
|Wild card match
|JAI vs MUM
|Oct 8
|Jaipur
|Wild card match
|JAI vs PUN
|Oct 9
|Jaipur
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Oct 10
|Jaipur
|Wild card match
|JAI vs DEL
|Oct 11
|Jaipur
|Wild card match
|JAI vs HAR
|Oct 12
|Jaipur
|Wild card match
|Oct 13
|Pune
|PUN vs GUJ
|KOL vs CHE
|Oct 14
|Pune
|CHE vs PAL
|PUN vs MUM
|Oct 15
|Pune
|BLR vs UP
|PUN vs DEL
|Oct 16
|Pune
|Rest day
|Rest day
|Oct 17
|Pune
|PUN vs HAR
|Oct 18
|Pune
|PAT vs BLR
|PUN vs JAI
|Oct 19
|Pune
|Diwali
|Diwali
|Oct 20
|Pune
|HYD vs KOL
|PUN vs GUJ
|Oct 22-23
|Mumbai
|Playoffs
|Playoffs
|Oct 26-28
|Chennai
|Playoffs
|Playoffs