Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5 Official Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The official schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 has been revealed.

The new season will feature 12 teams

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway on July 28 and after a long wait, its schedule has also been released by the organisers. The new season will be bigger and better than ever – with 12 teams from 11 states contesting over 130 matches.

In the previous four editions, eight teams featured from across the country. They are – Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. The first edition was won by the side from Rajasthan, the second by U Mumba and the next two both by the Patna Pirates.

Season five will see the participation of four new teams from four different states, namely, Tamil Thalaivas, owned by a consortium of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and entrepreneur N Prasad; UP Yoddha, owned by the GMR Group, who also own the IPL team Delhi Daredevils; Gujarat Fortune Giants, owned by the Adani Group; and Haryana Steelers, owned by the JSW Group, who also run the famous Bengaluru FC football club.

In May, a player auction was held for the franchises to fill up their rosters and form their teams for the upcoming season. Armed with a purse of Rs 4 crore each, all teams spent a total of Rs 46.99 crore on 227 players, after the existing eight teams were allowed to retain a player each and the four new ones were given the option to make a priority pick.

The players retained were – Anup Kumar (Mumbai), Meraj Sheykh (Delhi), Pardeep Narwal (Patna), Jang Kun Lee (Bengal), Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu), Ashish Kumar Sangwan (Bengaluru) and Deepak Niwas Hooda (Pune). The Jaipur Pink Panthers did not retain any player. For the new teams, the UP side chose not to make any pick while Fazel Atrachali, Surender Nada and Ajay Thakur were picked by Gujarat, Haryana and Tamil Nadu respectively. 

The teams have been divided into two zones and the league stage will feature 132 matches, with 11 matches per venue and six home matches for every team. The playoffs will be between six teams (three from both zones), with three qualifiers, two eliminators and one final.

Here is the complete schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5:

DateVenueMatch 1 (8 pm)Match 2 (9 pm)
July 28HyderabadHYD vs CHEMUM vs PUN
July 29HyderabadJAI vs DELHYD vs PAT
July 30HyderabadMUM vs HARHYD vs BLR
July 31HyderabadRest dayRest day
Aug 1HyderabadGUJ vs DELHYD vs UP
Aug 2HyderabadGUJ vs HARHYD vs KOL
Aug 3HyderabadHYD vs PAT 
Aug 4BengaluruBLR vs CHEPUN vs DEL
Aug 5BengaluruMUM vs DELBLR vs UP
Aug 6BengaluruKOL vs UPBLR vs PAT
Aug 7BengaluruRest dayRest day
Aug 8BengaluruGUJ vs HARBLR vs HYD
Aug 9BengaluruBLR vs KOL 
Aug 10BengaluruPUN vs JAIBLR vs CHE
Aug 11AhmedabadGUJ vs MUM 
Aug 12AhmedabadHYD vs UPGUJ vs DEL
Aug 13AhmedabadPAT vs UPGUJ vs JAI
Aug 14AhmedabadRest dayRest day
Aug 15AhmedabadKOL vs PUNGUJ vs BLR
Aug 16AhmedabadHAR vs CHEGUJ vs HYD
Aug 17AhmedabadDEL vs CHEGUJ vs KOL
Aug 18LucknowUP vs MUMBLR vs JAI
Aug 19LucknowHYD vs MUMUP vs HAR
Aug 20LucknowPAT vs PUNUP vs JAI
Aug 21LucknowRest dayRest day
Aug 22LucknowGUJ vs PUNUP vs KOL
Aug 23LucknowHAR vs DELUP vs CHE
Aug 24LucknowUP vs HYD 
Aug 25MumbaiMUM vs JAIKOL vs PAT
Aug 26MumbaiPAT vs CHEMUM vs PUN
Aug 27MumbaiKOL vs BLRMUM vs DEL
Aug 28MumbaiRest dayRest day
Aug 29MumbaiBLR vs UPMUM vs GUJ
Aug 30MumbaiMUM vs HAR 
Aug 31MumbaiHYD vs CHEMUM vs JAI
Sep 1KolkataKOL vs PAT 
Sep 2KolkataGUJ vs HARKOL vs UP
Sep 3KolkataGUJ vs JAIKOL vs CHE
Sep 4KolkataRest dayRest day
Sep 5KolkataPAT vs JAIKOL vs HAR
Sep 6KolkataDEL vs BLRKOL vs MUM
Sep 7KolkataHYD vs PUNKOL vs DEL
Sep 8HaryanaHAR vs PATGUJ vs UP
Sep 9HaryanaPAT vs MUMHAR vs BLR
Sep 10HaryanaBLR vs PUNHAR vs HYD
Sep 11HaryanaRest dayRest day
Sep 12HaryanaKOL vs HYDHAR vs DEL
Sep 13HaryanaCHE vs UPHAR vs PUN
Sep 14HaryanaHAR vs JAI 
Sep 15RanchiPAT vs HYDMUM vs GUJ
Sep 16RanchiBLR vs HYDPAT vs UP
Sep 17RanchiJAI vs DELPAT vs KOL
Sep 18RanchiRest dayRest day
Sep 19RanchiPUN vs HARPAT vs BLR
Sep 20RanchiPAT vs CHE 
Sep 21RanchiJAI vs HARPAT vs UP
Sep 22DelhiDEL vs MUM 
Sep 23DelhiBLR vs KOLDEL vs PUN
Sep 24DelhiKOL vs CHEDEL vs HAR
Sep 25DelhiRest dayRest day
Sep 26DelhiGUJ vs CHEDEL vs PAT
Sep 27DelhiHYD vs JAIDEL vs UP
Sep 28DelhiBLR vs MUMDEL vs HYD
Sep 29ChennaiCHE vs PUNGUJ vs PAT
Sep 30ChennaiPUN vs UPCHE vs JAI
Oct 1ChennaiJAI vs KOLCHE vs MUM
Oct 2ChennaiRest dayRest day
Oct 3ChennaiDEL vs GUJCHE vs HYD
Oct 4ChennaiMUM vs HARCHE vs UP
Oct 5ChennaiCHE vs BLR 
Oct 6JaipurJAI vs GUJWild card match
Oct 7JaipurWild card matchJAI vs MUM
Oct 8JaipurWild card matchJAI vs PUN
Oct 9JaipurRest dayRest day
Oct 10JaipurWild card matchJAI vs DEL
Oct 11JaipurWild card matchJAI vs HAR
Oct 12JaipurWild card match 
Oct 13PunePUN vs GUJKOL vs CHE
Oct 14PuneCHE vs PALPUN vs MUM
Oct 15PuneBLR vs UPPUN vs DEL
Oct 16PuneRest dayRest day
Oct 17PunePUN vs HAR 
Oct 18PunePAT vs BLRPUN vs JAI
Oct 19PuneDiwaliDiwali
Oct 20PuneHYD vs KOLPUN vs GUJ
Oct 22-23MumbaiPlayoffsPlayoffs
Oct 26-28ChennaiPlayoffsPlayoffs

PDF Download Link

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5 Schedule PDF download

