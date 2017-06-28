Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5 Official Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The official schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 has been revealed.

The new season will feature 12 teams

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway on July 28 and after a long wait, its schedule has also been released by the organisers. The new season will be bigger and better than ever – with 12 teams from 11 states contesting over 130 matches.

In the previous four editions, eight teams featured from across the country. They are – Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. The first edition was won by the side from Rajasthan, the second by U Mumba and the next two both by the Patna Pirates.

Season five will see the participation of four new teams from four different states, namely, Tamil Thalaivas, owned by a consortium of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and entrepreneur N Prasad; UP Yoddha, owned by the GMR Group, who also own the IPL team Delhi Daredevils; Gujarat Fortune Giants, owned by the Adani Group; and Haryana Steelers, owned by the JSW Group, who also run the famous Bengaluru FC football club.

Related: Pro Kabaddi 2017, season 5: List of all the team owners

In May, a player auction was held for the franchises to fill up their rosters and form their teams for the upcoming season. Armed with a purse of Rs 4 crore each, all teams spent a total of Rs 46.99 crore on 227 players, after the existing eight teams were allowed to retain a player each and the four new ones were given the option to make a priority pick.

The players retained were – Anup Kumar (Mumbai), Meraj Sheykh (Delhi), Pardeep Narwal (Patna), Jang Kun Lee (Bengal), Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu), Ashish Kumar Sangwan (Bengaluru) and Deepak Niwas Hooda (Pune). The Jaipur Pink Panthers did not retain any player. For the new teams, the UP side chose not to make any pick while Fazel Atrachali, Surender Nada and Ajay Thakur were picked by Gujarat, Haryana and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Related: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Full List of players bought by all the teams

The teams have been divided into two zones and the league stage will feature 132 matches, with 11 matches per venue and six home matches for every team. The playoffs will be between six teams (three from both zones), with three qualifiers, two eliminators and one final.

Here is the complete schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5:

Date Venue Match 1 (8 pm) Match 2 (9 pm) July 28 Hyderabad HYD vs CHE MUM vs PUN July 29 Hyderabad JAI vs DEL HYD vs PAT July 30 Hyderabad MUM vs HAR HYD vs BLR July 31 Hyderabad Rest day Rest day Aug 1 Hyderabad GUJ vs DEL HYD vs UP Aug 2 Hyderabad GUJ vs HAR HYD vs KOL Aug 3 Hyderabad HYD vs PAT Aug 4 Bengaluru BLR vs CHE PUN vs DEL Aug 5 Bengaluru MUM vs DEL BLR vs UP Aug 6 Bengaluru KOL vs UP BLR vs PAT Aug 7 Bengaluru Rest day Rest day Aug 8 Bengaluru GUJ vs HAR BLR vs HYD Aug 9 Bengaluru BLR vs KOL Aug 10 Bengaluru PUN vs JAI BLR vs CHE Aug 11 Ahmedabad GUJ vs MUM Aug 12 Ahmedabad HYD vs UP GUJ vs DEL Aug 13 Ahmedabad PAT vs UP GUJ vs JAI Aug 14 Ahmedabad Rest day Rest day Aug 15 Ahmedabad KOL vs PUN GUJ vs BLR Aug 16 Ahmedabad HAR vs CHE GUJ vs HYD Aug 17 Ahmedabad DEL vs CHE GUJ vs KOL Aug 18 Lucknow UP vs MUM BLR vs JAI Aug 19 Lucknow HYD vs MUM UP vs HAR Aug 20 Lucknow PAT vs PUN UP vs JAI Aug 21 Lucknow Rest day Rest day Aug 22 Lucknow GUJ vs PUN UP vs KOL Aug 23 Lucknow HAR vs DEL UP vs CHE Aug 24 Lucknow UP vs HYD Aug 25 Mumbai MUM vs JAI KOL vs PAT Aug 26 Mumbai PAT vs CHE MUM vs PUN Aug 27 Mumbai KOL vs BLR MUM vs DEL Aug 28 Mumbai Rest day Rest day Aug 29 Mumbai BLR vs UP MUM vs GUJ Aug 30 Mumbai MUM vs HAR Aug 31 Mumbai HYD vs CHE MUM vs JAI Sep 1 Kolkata KOL vs PAT Sep 2 Kolkata GUJ vs HAR KOL vs UP Sep 3 Kolkata GUJ vs JAI KOL vs CHE Sep 4 Kolkata Rest day Rest day Sep 5 Kolkata PAT vs JAI KOL vs HAR Sep 6 Kolkata DEL vs BLR KOL vs MUM Sep 7 Kolkata HYD vs PUN KOL vs DEL Sep 8 Haryana HAR vs PAT GUJ vs UP Sep 9 Haryana PAT vs MUM HAR vs BLR Sep 10 Haryana BLR vs PUN HAR vs HYD Sep 11 Haryana Rest day Rest day Sep 12 Haryana KOL vs HYD HAR vs DEL Sep 13 Haryana CHE vs UP HAR vs PUN Sep 14 Haryana HAR vs JAI Sep 15 Ranchi PAT vs HYD MUM vs GUJ Sep 16 Ranchi BLR vs HYD PAT vs UP Sep 17 Ranchi JAI vs DEL PAT vs KOL Sep 18 Ranchi Rest day Rest day Sep 19 Ranchi PUN vs HAR PAT vs BLR Sep 20 Ranchi PAT vs CHE Sep 21 Ranchi JAI vs HAR PAT vs UP Sep 22 Delhi DEL vs MUM Sep 23 Delhi BLR vs KOL DEL vs PUN Sep 24 Delhi KOL vs CHE DEL vs HAR Sep 25 Delhi Rest day Rest day Sep 26 Delhi GUJ vs CHE DEL vs PAT Sep 27 Delhi HYD vs JAI DEL vs UP Sep 28 Delhi BLR vs MUM DEL vs HYD Sep 29 Chennai CHE vs PUN GUJ vs PAT Sep 30 Chennai PUN vs UP CHE vs JAI Oct 1 Chennai JAI vs KOL CHE vs MUM Oct 2 Chennai Rest day Rest day Oct 3 Chennai DEL vs GUJ CHE vs HYD Oct 4 Chennai MUM vs HAR CHE vs UP Oct 5 Chennai CHE vs BLR Oct 6 Jaipur JAI vs GUJ Wild card match Oct 7 Jaipur Wild card match JAI vs MUM Oct 8 Jaipur Wild card match JAI vs PUN Oct 9 Jaipur Rest day Rest day Oct 10 Jaipur Wild card match JAI vs DEL Oct 11 Jaipur Wild card match JAI vs HAR Oct 12 Jaipur Wild card match Oct 13 Pune PUN vs GUJ KOL vs CHE Oct 14 Pune CHE vs PAL PUN vs MUM Oct 15 Pune BLR vs UP PUN vs DEL Oct 16 Pune Rest day Rest day Oct 17 Pune PUN vs HAR Oct 18 Pune PAT vs BLR PUN vs JAI Oct 19 Pune Diwali Diwali Oct 20 Pune HYD vs KOL PUN vs GUJ Oct 22-23 Mumbai Playoffs Playoffs Oct 26-28 Chennai Playoffs Playoffs

PDF Download Link

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5 Schedule PDF download