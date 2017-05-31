Pro Kabaddi 2017, season 5: Team owners

A look at all the franchise owners of the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

31 May 2017

Abhishek Bachchan owns the Jaipur Pink panthers

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2017 is set to begi soon after the completion of the player auction. It was the first marquee event of season 5 and was overwhelming, to say the least. A consolidated amount of INR 46.99 crores was spent on 227 players.

Four new teams will be joining the existing eight teams for the forthcoming edition of India’s biggest sports league. PKL is now represented by 12 franchises spread across 11 states. Let us know more about all the 12 team owners before the next season gets underway.

#1 Bengal Warriors

The Kolkata-based franchise is owned by Future Group – Big Bazaar. Future Group and Big Bazaar have their roots in the City Of Joy. Kishore Biyani, the CEO and founder of Future Group and Big Bazaar, is committed to developing Kabaddi in Kolkata and West Bengal. They are working at the grassroots level along with the West Bengal Sports Ministry and the West Bengal unit of AKFI.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls

The Bangalore-based franchise is owned by the Kosmik Global Media Private Limited. Kosmik Global Media Group are one of the most successful independent production companies of India. Their offices are situated in New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

#3 Dabang Delhi

DoIT Sports Management India Pvt. Ltd., founded by Radha Kapoor, are the owners of the franchise from India’s capital city. She is the only female owner of the Pro Kabaddi League and also owns Dabang Mumbai, a hockey team that plays in the Hockey India League (HIL).

#4 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Renowned Indian actor and producer Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the team from the Pink City of Jaipur. He has also made forays into other sports as well, namely football, as he is the co-owner of the Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC.

#5 Patna Pirates

The Patna-based franchise is owned by KVS Energy and Sports Limited, which is owned by Rajesh V Shah and his son Kaustubh Vir Shah. Rajesh Shah is quite into sports and is a fitness freak himself. This is his first venture into the world of sports.

#6 Puneri Paltan

The Pune-based franchise is owned by Insurekot Sports Private Limited. Insurekot Sports are a Mumbai based firm incorporated in 2001. The purchase of Puneri Paltan is their first venture into kabaddi and they are committed to promoting the sport.

#7 Telugu Titans

The Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam based franchise is owned by Veera Sports. It consists of Core Green Group’s Srini Sreeramaneni, Greenko Group’s Mahesh Kolli and NED Group’s Gautham Nedurumalli.

#8 U Mumba

The Mumbai based team is owned by Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd., promoted by Ronnie Screwvala. The franchise is committed to extending the reach of U Mumba Future Stars to the top metros of India. Plans are also in place to build a full time residential academy and a first of it’s kind “U Mumba Arena’.

#9 Team Gujarat

The yet to be named team based in Ahmedabad is owned by Adani Wilmar Limited. The promoters are the famous Adani Group, founded by chairman Gautam Adani.

#10 Haryana Steelers

The Steelers are owned by JSW Sports Private Limited. The JSW Group is one of India's largest business conglomerates, led by Sajjan Jindal. They are also the owners of I-League football team Bengaluru FC and are renown for the contribution towards the development of sports in India.

#11 Team Tamil Nadu

The Chennai-based franchise is owned by a consortium – Iquest Enterprises Private Limited incorporated in 2001, which includes retired legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and serial entrepreneur N Prasad. Sachin also co-owns Kerala Blasters in the ISL and Bengaluru Blasters in the Premier Badminton League.

#12 Team Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow-based franchise is owned by GMR League Games Private Limited. The GMR Group raised eyebrows in the auction when they made the most expensive signing of Nitin Tomar for a record 93 lakhs. They have prior interests in sport as they are also the promoters of cricket team Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.