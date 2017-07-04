Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Five teams with the weakest defence

Defensive depth eludes these five sides.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 16:09 IST

The Bengal Warriors lack a leader at the back

More than 400 players were up for grabs at the recent auction. A few teams were lucky enough to find the right balance while others missed out on their primary targets.

As a result, a handful of sides this season have a dilemma on their hands – the curse of a lopsided squad. These teams have some supremely talented raiders in the squad but on paper, their backbone doesn’t look as strong as they would have envisioned.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Five teams with the strongest defence

On that note, let’s take a look at five teams who will head into this season with a below average defensive line up.

Bengal Warriors

The Warriors finished second from bottom last season and the fact remains that the Bengal side desperately need a defensive leader. Their principal defender this season will be former U Mumba man, Surjeet Singh. While Singh has no doubt improved massively as a player, expecting him to deliver week in week out is over ambitious.

At U Mumba he had Anup Kumar and Jeeva to guide him. At Bengal, he’ll have to make all the chief decisions. Bengal also have Ran Singh in their line-up but he isn’t an out and out defender. If they are to shrug off their poor form, Surjeet and co. will need to produce some herculean performances.