Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5 : Five players who faded away

The journey from massive success to failure is part of the game.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 13:29 IST

Ravi Dalal endured a tough season in the colours of the Bengal Warriors last season

Along with massive success comes massive pressure. Some players thrive under scrutiny while others fade away. One can’t single out a particular aspect which leads to their poor form. It could be a combination of injuries, the mental frame of mind, team performance, expecting a lot from themselves and a host of other reasons.

When this downfall does occur, it’s extremely hard to shrug it off. Getting back up from this poor form is something most players find it hard to cope with. We look at five such players who started brilliantly but eventually faded away.

#1 Ravi Dalal

We can’t remember the last time a commentator or a fan talked about Ravi Dalal. The raider had a stupendous first season with the Patna Pirates. His side may not have won that year but Dalal’s exploits were present for everyone to witness. The 26-year-old picked up 111 raid points – a massive tally considering he did better than the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rishank Devadiga.

Dalal was the seventh best raider in the opening season of the Pro Kabaddi League. A lot was expected from the talented raider from there on. But he failed to live up to the hype. In Season 2, he picked up a mere 44 raid points which was the beginning of his downfall. Dalal picked up just 13 points in Season 4 and for the upcoming season, Dalal will represent Dabang Delhi and will be itching to get back into form.