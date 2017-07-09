Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Where are U Mumba's Season 2 winning stars now?

They are arguably the greatest lineup to have played in the PKL.

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 01:15 IST

U Mumba defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the Season 2 final

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to start on July 28 and will for the very first time, it will feature 12 teams from across 11 states in the country. The teams will face off against each other in a truly exciting format that will see the teams pitted in two zones, with the top six qualifying for the playoffs.

The teams sport completely new looks following an auction that saw the pack reshuffled once again and all teams start on an equal footing, with the star players all evenly distributed among the 12 competitors.

Related: Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5 Official Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

There have been many great teams that have taken the league by storm and have established themselves as one of the best to have ever stepped on to the Pro Kabaddi mat. However, arguably the best team ever to have been assembled is the U Mumba side from Season 2. They were a perfectly balanced side, with versatile players all at the peak of their powers, led by the best captain in the business.

In this article, let’s take a look where the team that defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the final of Season 2 is now!

#1 Anup Kumar

‘Captain Cool’ Anup Kumar

‘Captain Cool’ Anup Kumar was one of the seven players retained by the franchises ahead of the Season 5 auction and it is no surprise that U Mumba opted to keep him in their lineup for the fifth edition in a row. He is one of the most prolific raiders in the league’s short history and is renowned for his leadership skills as well.

He is an expert at the art of scoring the bonus point and his toe touch is also quite legendary. The Season 1 MVP, he is famed for his composure as well and has led the U Mumba team to three PKL finals. He also captained the Indian team when they lifted the inaugural Kabaddi World Cup last year.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 : 5 most powerful players in the league