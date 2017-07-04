Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Teams with most wins in PKL history

The two-time champions are not on top of the list!

Manjeet Chhillar led the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 1 and 2

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to start on July 28 and will feature a total of 12 teams this time around. This edition will be bigger and better than ever, with an exciting new format that sees the teams divided into two zones of six each facing off in almost 140 matches spread across three months.

Out of the eight existing teams, three have won the competition in its previous four editions. The Jaipur Pink Panthers won the inaugural one, season two by U Mumba and the next two by the Patna Pirates. In this piece, let’s rewind the clock and take a look at which team has been the most successful across the previous four seasons and amassed the most number of wins.

#5 Bengaluru Bulls (25)

The side from Karnataka had a great run in the opening two seasons, making it to the semifinals after finishing third in the league stage in Season 1 and 2. However, disaster ensued in the third as they could only manage two victories and in the last one, they won five league games to finish in 6th place.

This season, they will look to reach the playoffs and have the team for it as well. They have two star raiders in the form of Rohit Kumar and Ajay, a fine all-rounder in the form of Ashish Kumar and veteran defender Ravinder Pahal.

