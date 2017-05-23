Bengaluru Bulls team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Bengaluru Bulls finished sixth last season

Rohit Kumar was bought for a whopping 81 lakhs

Representing the city of Bangalore in the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls have had a mixed journey over the four editions of the tournament so far. Owned by the Kosmik Global Media Group, Bengaluru Bulls have never won the Pro Kabaddi League.

They lost in the semifinals and finished 4th in the inaugural season. The Bangalore-based Pro Kabaddi League franchise, who play their home matches at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, went on to reach the final in the 2015 season but lost to U Mumba 30-36.

However, the franchise has had dismal outings in the third and fourth seasons last year, finishing in 7th and 6th positions respectively. The team was captained by defender Surinder Nada and the head coach is Randhir Singh, a former recipient of the Arjuna Award.

Bengaluru Bulls won just five of their 14 league matches in the last season as they fell 10 points short of Puneri Paltan in the fourth position and 20 points behind league leaders Patna Pirates. The franchise went on a six-game losing streak, culminating in a damaging 20-40 capitulation against Dabang Delhi at home.

Bengaluru Bulls have retained defender Ashish Kumar going into the upcoming season. Their retention pick was fairly strange as they could have retained Mohit Chhillar instead. On Day 1 of the two-day auction, Bengaluru Bulls’ most expensive purchase was 27-year-old raider Rohit Kumar who was bought for a whopping 81 lakhs.

The other players who were bought on the first day of the auction were raider Ajay Kumar for 48.5 lakhs and defender Ravinder Pahal for 50 lakhs.

Here is the full list of players that have been bought by Bengaluru Bulls at the end of the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League auction:

Players Position Rohit Kumar Raider Ajay Kumar Raider Ravinder Pahal Defender Gurvinder Singh Raider Harish Naik Raider Sinotharan Kanesharajah Raider Sumit Singh Raider Sachin Kumar Defender Sanjay Shrestha All Rounder Mahender Singh Defender Rohit Raider Sunil Jaipal Raider Kuldeep Singh Defender Pradeep Narwal Defender Amit All Rounder Ankit Sangwan All Rounder Preetam Chhillar All Rounder

