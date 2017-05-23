Telugu Titans Team Players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Rohit Rana and Rakesh Kumar were bargain buys for the Telugu Titans.

by Vidhi Shah News 23 May 2017, 18:36 IST

Rahul Chaudhari was retained by the Telugu Titans ahead of the Season 5 auctions.

Telugu Titans have had a journey of mixed results over the course of four seasons in the domestic league. Owned by Veera Sports, the Vizag-based franchise did not have a good outing in the inaugural season wherein they finished fifth in the points table. But taking heart from their performance, the team came back with a bang in the second edition to secure a third-place finish in the league. But yet again in the third season, the team slumped to the fifth position in the league, winning just half of their total 14 matches.

In the fourth instalment, however, they swam against the tide and made the cut for the play-off’s but were, unfortunately, unable to make it to the finals. Despite that, they were second in the points tally post the league matches with 50 points from their 14 matches. This time around, the Titans will be looking to cross the final hurdle and pose a real challenge for the title with their new squad.

As per majority of the expectations, they retained Rahul Chaudhari, the poster boy of Indian kabaddi who has been with the team since its very inception. The lead raider, he will also play a part in marshalling his troops on the kabaddi mat as they look to clinch the all-important title. In terms of bargain deals, the Titans think tank were quite successful in laying their hands on Nilesh Salunke, Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Rana in the context of the total money spent.

Key Transfers

#1 Rakesh Kumar: The experienced campaigner probably went for less than his worth in the opinion of kabaddi experts but for the Titans, it was a good bargain deal. An all-rounder, Kumar’s presence will lay down the basis for a strong foundation for the Southern team.

#2 Rohit Rana: The defender with the jaw guard. Rohit Rana, a former Pink Panther will be in the core of the defence for the Titans this time around. With his mighty holds, body blocks and pushes across the mat, the team will be hoping to put up an impregnable defensive wall.

Complete Squad