Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Miss playing at home, admits Bengaluru Bulls' Rohit Kumar

Kumar believes there's something different about Nagpur.

by Somesh Chandran News 07 Aug 2017, 15:05 IST

Rohit Kumar in action

On Sunday, Bengaluru Bulls were humbled by Patna Pirates on their home ground. Albeit a makeshift home ground. Due to certain logistical issues, the Bulls had to shift their home to Nagpur for season 5.

Captain, Rohit Kumar admits that he misses playing in Bengaluru and doesn’t feel the same vibes in Nagpur.

“Yes, I can feel it and I miss Bangalore. There’s always that feeling of playing in your home ground and it’s showing here. I don’t know what but we aren’t able to play openly here,” he said.

Once again, Kumar had to volley questions about the massive pressure that’s been levied on him by his team and coach. He, though, refused to accept that the bulk of the responsibility lies on his shoulder.

“There’s no pressure. I will make the players understand, and tell them why we aren’t able to perform, what are our limitations. We will bring back the confidence one again into the team,” he stated.

Kumar was at a loss of words. Addressing the media, he couldn’t pin point why Bengaluru Bulls have been playing so poorly off late. Post their promising start to the campaign, Rohit and co. haven’t built any sort of momentum.

“The team is not able to get its combination right. The crowd support is there but our defence is not right. We were playing well in the first two matches, I don’t know suddenly what happened to the team.”

“The team maybe got a little nervous. We have a gap of one day, we will sit and converse and talk about our mistakes. We don’t want to think about what has happened,” he added.

Usual suspect, Pardeep Narwal made mincemeat of Benglauru’s defenders. Patna’s star raider showed no mercy as he scored a massive 15 points against the Bulls. Bengaluru coach, Randhir Singh though underplayed Pardeep’s performance.

“Pardeep was with Bengaluru in the first two seasons, we were the ones who brought him into Pro Kabaddi. He had a pretty low average before this, but tonight Pardeep played very well. We will have to work on our strategy,” he said.

The coach was extremely critical of his team's defence. Time and again, Rohit Kumar’s exploits have gone in vain as his defenders just haven’t been able to keep it together off late.

“I don’t understand why our defence is playing like this. I thought Ravinder Pahal’s return would boost the defenders, Ravinder played okay. The rest of the defenders disappointed me. I will go to the hotel and watch videos now till 2 am,” the coach signed off.