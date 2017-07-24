Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Patna Pirates' predicted starting line up

Can Patna Pirates win 3 titles in a row?

by Somesh Chandran Preview 24 Jul 2017, 20:20 IST

Pardeep will be eager to upstage Rahul Chaudhari

The champions of season 3 and 4, in the eyes of the critics, Patna Pirates have nothing more to prove. They’ve been there, done that -- twice -- which makes their feat all the more special. But knowing the ethos on which this side is built on, every single player will be keen to repeat history for the third time in a row.

By signing talented players who have never laid their hands on the Pro Kabaddi trophy, the management ensured hunger and motivation to win wouldn’t be an issue. On that note, let’s take a look at their predicted starting line-up.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

There are absolutely no prizes for guessing the first name on this line-up. Raider supreme, Pardeep Narwal will once again be the centre of attraction, his teammates and fans will be eager to see him run riot on the mat.

On the surface, he looks extremely calm and detached but the fact is Pardeep will be eager to upstage Rahul Chaudhari in season 5 and will push Rahul at every step of the way.