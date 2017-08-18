Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 defenders from Ahmedabad leg

Iranians stole the show in Ahmedabad with superlative performances in defence.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 16:11 IST

This was perhaps the most common sight for the Gujarat fans in their home leg of Season 5

Two nail biting contests on Thursday brought the curtains down on another fine week of Pro Kabaddi League that had all the right ingredients to keep the viewers interested. There were dramatic ties as well as a few cases of so near yet so far and some dominant performances as well.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants sucked all the advantage they could have out of home crowd support to romp their way to five consecutive wins to climb to a position on the leaderboard from where it will take something special to pull them down anytime soon. The success of the team was majorly built on the good work of their defensive unit and it once again underlined how much can be achieved in this tournament with a formidable defence.

The five defenders who displayed some impeccable discipline and were rewarded for it in the Ahmedabad leg are:

#5 Sandeep Narwal

Maninder Singh feels the full force of a Sandeep Narwal tackle

Narwal not only possesses the attitude of a bull but also the block of one. While he has made waves with his raiding more often than not this season, his defence hasn’t been far behind. He was amazingly effective with the latter in his team’s match against Bengal Warriors where he made life on the mat difficult for the likes of Jang Kun Lee and Maninder Singh, both stalwarts of PKL in their own right.

The raw power in his shoulders is enough to send any raider packing once he finds Narwal on his way back and that’s what he exhibited repeatedly in the game against the Warriors in which he finished with four tackle points and three touch points. Puneri Paltan should consider themselves extremely lucky team to have the services of an all rounder as good as Narwal.