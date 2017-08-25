Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 defenders from Lucknow leg

Records tumbled as defence dominated the action once again in the Lucknow leg.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 14:24 IST

Raiders like Rahul Chaudhari didn't have that big an impact in the Lucknow leg

Unlike the Ahmedabad leg which saw home team Gujarat Fortunegiants make merry, UP Yoddha didn't exactly have the most memorable of home legs in Lucknow. But the trend that continued from the previous leg of the tournament to this was the upper hand of defence over raiders.

The Atrachali-Mighani combination played just one match in the leg but made sure it was a record breaking affair. Surender Nada continued with his merry ways while Amit Hooda is developing into a reliable name in the defence. These are the best 5 defenders from the Lucknow leg.

#1 Fazel Atrachali

Atrachali has consistently delivered the goods for his new franchise this season

Having played the supporting cast to the brilliance of Abozar Mighani in Gujarat's home leg, Atrachali finally came to his own in the match against Puneri Paltan and made a strong Puneri Paltan raiding department look listless. He was ruthless with his blocks which he put to more use than dashes on Tuesday.

He created a Season 5 record with 9 tackle points in the outing against the Paltan unit. Apart from the 9 points he got for himself, he was also vital as a support to other defenders like Bhainswal and Mighani when they brought down raiders and needed support to prevent the raiders from retreating.