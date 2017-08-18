Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 raiders from the Ahmedabad leg

Which players kept the scoreboard ticking for their teams in Ahmedabad?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 22:35 IST

Abolfazl amassed 11 points in the match against Tamil Thalaivas

The Ahmedabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 came to a close last night after a week long schedule held at the Arena by Transstadia. The viewers were treated to an exciting spectacle of 11 clashes many of which went down the wire and had the people on the edge of their seats.

While we witnessed some stellar defensive action in terms of brute strength being used to effect tackles, pushes and dashes across the mat, teams also had their raid machines come to the party.

The raiders, unlike the defenders, have one key advantage up their sleeves, they can pick up points in heaps and on some instances even wipe out the entire team as was evident when Mahender Rajput executed a five point raid in the match last night against the Bengal Warriors.

As such, there were quite a few players who impressed one and all with their attacking prowess on the mat and in accordance with that, Sportskeeda lists down the five best raiders from the Ahmedabad leg.

#5 Abolfazl Maghsoudlou (Dabang Delhi)

Abolfazl came into his very own in the match against the Tamil Thalaivas despite coming on as a substitute only in the second half of the match. With a couple of two point raids when he was the lone ranger on the mat for his team, the Iranian postponed the lingering ALL-OUT for Dabang Delhi and moreover, he helped his team level the scoreline at a time when they were trailing.

The tall, lanky raider used his height to great effect to leave the Thalaivas' defence hapless and managed to pick up 11 points to his credit despite the fact that he was on the mat for only the latter half of the match.