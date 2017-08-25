Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 raiders from the Lucknow leg

Which raiders went rampant on the Kabaddi mat in Lucknow?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 19:31 IST

Rohit has bagged five Super-10s so far in the tournament.

The Pro Kabaddi caravan reached the City of Nawabs, Lucknow for the very first time last week for the home leg of the new franchise that has entered the Kabaddi fold, the UP Yoddha. The matches were held at the very famous Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium wherein the home team witnessed excellent crowd support.

The leg was an exciting one for the viewers of the sport as almost every match kept them on the edge of their seats and went down the wire with many results being decided in only the penultimate minute of the game. Precisely, 10 out of the total 11 matches held at the venue ended with a score difference of five or less than that.

As far as the home team was concerned, they had a torrid run in their own backyard, for they lost four matches on the trot all by pretty slender margins before settling for a tie against the Tamil Thalaivas and notching up the all-important win in the last match against the Telugu Titans.

There were quite a few players who made the cut to the headlines with their exceptional performances on the mat, but in this article, Sportskeeda looks at the best 5 raiders who went rampant on the kabaddi mat and left the rival defence hapless.

#5 Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls)

The Bengaluru Bulls have played nine matches so far in the tournament, and in five of them, their skipper, Rohit Kumar has notched up a Super-10 to his name.

He repeated the feat in the team's only match in Lucknow against Jaipur Pink Panthers with an 11-point outing that was replete with precise raiding when it came to timing, escape tactics, bonus points and swift touches.