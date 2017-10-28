Where to get PKL 2017 final tickets and how?

The mega final will be played in Chennai between Gujarat and Patna. Get your tickets now!

Pardeep Narwal will be the cynosure of all eyesThe Pro Kabaddi League is all set to host the finale of season 5 which will feature the Gujarat Fortunegiants and the Patna Pirates going head to head at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Fortunegiants will be playing in their debut final having come together as a team splendidly, led by Sukesh Hegde and then Fazel Athrachali in the later stages. The Pirates, on the other hand, will be looking to create history by winning the title that will see them winning a hat-trick of PKL titles, having clinched it in the previous season and the 2016 season as well.

Big stars on show

Without a shadow of a doubt, this season of the Pro Kabaddi League has played host to a galaxy of stars and the two finalists boast of some quality players that will undoubtedly spice up the contest.

For Gujarat, the Iranian pillars of Abozar Mighani and Fazel Athrachali have complemented each others game and have led the defence while Sachin Tanwar has produced quality raids and made life easier for skipper Sukesh Hegde.

The duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar have managed to suit each other's style of play while Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput and Rakesh Narwal have made use of the opportunities given to them.

The Pirates have more or less been led by the show stopper, Pardeep Narwal, who has picked up a whopping 350 raid points from 25 games. The Pirates skipper has an average of 14 raid points per game and if he gets going, he will be hard to halt.

However, Monu Goyat has also been in some good form and has played second fiddle to Pardeep to good effect while Jaideep and Vishal Mane have put in some excellent tackles that they will need to produce against Gujarat.

Where to get the tickets?

With the match set to produce a lot of fireworks, procuring the tickets at the earliest would be the best way forward.

Fans can get them online at www.prokabaddi.com for a cost of 250 INR or also from the BookMyShow app and website.

Alternatively, fans can also head down to the stadium and buy tickets for the stands from Gate No.10 of the stadium as well.

Get your tickets before they are sold out!