Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Team Gujarat FortuneGiants' maiden official jersey unveiled

Freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat cheers the team ahead of Pro Kabaddi League

The team from Gujarat saw a glittering launch of their first-ever jersey

Ahmedabad, July 12, 2017: The state's very own first Pro Kabaddi League team Gujarat Fortune Giants saw a glittering launch with the unveiling of official jersey today amidst much fanfare.

India’s iconic freestyle wrestler, Geeta Phogat flew down specially for the unveiling ceremony. She visited the training camp at SAI, Gandhinagar and had an interactive session with the team and support staff.

The renowned wrestler advised players of Gujarat FortuneGiants on vital fitness tips for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 5. She talked about various aspects of fitness and workouts that contribute towards increasing the bar of endurance and stamina. It was indeed an enriching experience for the players of Pro-Kabaddi League’s Gujarat FortuneGiants.

Top officials from team owner Adani Wilmar Limited like Pranav Adani, Managing Director, Angshu Mallick, Chief Operating Officer graced the occasion along with the captain, coaches and team CEO.

The day also marked the formal public announcement of the formation of the team and the introduction of players before the team raids into its maiden game on August 1 with gusto.

As proud representatives of India’s most popular, home-bred contact sport, Captain Sukesh Hegde alongwith wrestler, Geeta Phogat emerged on stage in a bright yellow and red combination jersey amidst a resounding applause. Designed by DDB Mudra, West, a logo depicting the strength and power of the players in one corner of the T-shirt and sleeves and the choice of colours, replicate the vibrancy and the rustic fervour of the state of Gujarat.

“This is a moment of pride. Our dream is nearing fruition and we are excited. At Adani Wilmar Ltd, the whole idea of venturing into Kabaddi was to promote a homegrown sport that for long has been yearning to be accepted at par with some other popular sports revered globally.

"This is ‘Made in India’ and I hope this goes a long way to build a happy nation in line with our objective. A dose of professional management of the Kabaddi team has brought out the best in each of the players. The selection process was a tough one but finally we managed to put together an assortment of players from diverse backgrounds. This is India in a nutshell and we have complete faith in the team,” said Pranav Adani, Managing Director, Adani Wilmar Ltd.

A film dedicated to the team and how it came into being was also screened on the occasion. This encapsulated a regular regimen of the players and narrated a condensed version of the backgrounds the players hail from.

“The creation of 'Gujarat FortuneGiants' is a commendable initiative by Adani Wilmar Ltd. For players like us, it is heartwarming to see a game such as Kabaddi being accorded the status it deserves instead of relegating it to the background.

"For a player to succeed at his game, what is required is ample support in infrastructure and training. I feel proud to see that happening here in a very professional manner. Yet the camaraderie is no less,” said Geeta Phogat.

Kabaddi enjoys the status of state game in atleast 6 states of India and involves two teams occupying their half of the court and taking turns to send raiders into the opposing team, touching a player and coming back into home turf all in a single breath.

“Pro Kabaddi League is a franchise-based professional management of the sport. But all of us involved from the start have gotten thoroughly involved. The strict regimen of the players has inspired us while all that it takes to build a body that powerful has left us in awe. It’s time now for us to cheer on,” said Angshu Mallick, Chief Operating Officer, Adani Wilmar Ltd.

“We are prepared to invade the opposition territory. It is time now to show that Gujarat FortuneGiants have mettle. Our eye is on winning each game as it comes and play the best. Our strength training is on and we hope to give the spectators a view to a lovely game,” said Captain Sukesh Hegde.

Coaches Manpreet Singh and Neer Gulia highlighted that the players never fail despite a backbreaking routine on a daily basis.“There is just no room for complacency. One has to set benchmark and beat it themselves,” the coaches added.

The slated thumping collisions begin July 28 onwards to be played across 12 cities nationally.