Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 2017: Tentative schedule for the tournament revealed

The league is all set to start in four weeks.

A snapshot from the previous season of Pro Kabaddi League

The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League is all set to kick-start on the 28th of July and will be played until the 28th of October. The tournament is going to be played between 12 teams, with four new teams being introduced in this edition.

The schedule has been obtained via a source close to Sportskeeda.

The league will be spread over the twelve venues that are home to the teams participating in the league. The league will see the first week of matches between 28th July and 3rd August being played in Hyderabad. Matches during the second week, 4th to 10th of August are slated to take place in Bangalore while Ahmedabad and Lucknow are to be hosting the third and fourth week of the matches respectively.

Mumbai will be hosting the matches between 25th and 31st of August, the fifth week of the event, as well as the playoffs. Moving forward, the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth week of the league will be held in Kolkata, Haryana, Ranchi and Delhi respectively.

Chennai has been slated to host both, the matches for the tenth week of the league between 29th of September and 5th of October and the playoffs. The eleventh and twelfth week of matches have been scheduled to be played in Jaipur and Pune, respectively.

The playoffs will be taking place in Mumbai on the 22nd and 23rd of October and in Chennai between the 26th and 28th of October.

The franchises have spent over Rs. 46.99 crores over the 227 players partaking in the league. Nitin Tomar became the costliest player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League, after team Uttar Pradesh acquired his services for Rs. 93 lakhs.

The participating teams are Puneri Paltan with 15 players, Bengal Warriors with 18 players, Bengaluru Bulls with 18 players, Dabang Delhi with 20 players, Team Gujarat with 18 players, Team Haryana with 22 players, Jaipur Pink Panthers with 19 players, Patna Pirates with 18 players, Tamil Nadu with 25 players, Telugu Titans with 18 players, Team UP with 18 players and U Mumba with 18 players.

