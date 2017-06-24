Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: All Star 7

Are these the 7 best players in the world?

by Somesh Chandran 24 Jun 2017

Anup Kumar is part of the all-star seven

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba and Patna Pirates (2), share between them four well deserved titles in the Pro Kabaddi League. In a team sport, some individuals are bound to rise above their peers. Because this is the best 7, not merely based on the last season but all four seasons, it makes this list an extremely debatable one and we welcome that.

However, the fact remains that some players have taken the league by the scruff of the neck and made it their own. Let’s take a look at Pro Kabaddi All Star 7.

Anup Kumar

Arguably, the calmest kabaddi player on the mat, Anup Kumar didn’t begin playing the sport to become famous. It’s evident from his demeanour under the bright lights. The crab mentality eludes Kumar which makes him an indispensable asset to this stellar 7.

The crabs in the bucket philosophy states that "if I can't have it, neither can you." Anup flips this adage to "if I can't have it, you definitely can”. A refreshing approach which ensures every player in his team is presented with the ideal environment to perform at the optimum level. Anup Kumar will no doubt captain this ultra-talented side.

Rahul Chaudhari

The Telugu Titans finished fourth last time – a pretty impressive feat considering they lacked the experience that most other teams possessed in the league. It’s safe to say kabaddi is a team sport but one man has been carrying the yellow brigade on his wide shoulders – Rahul Chaudhari.

The most successful raider in the league has 482 raid points to his name. The numbers don’t lie. One can only wonder the bidding war that could have possibly ensued, If Chaudhari was part of the auction. Speed, strength and stamina; Chaudhari possesses them all and could well be the best kabaddi player in the world right now.