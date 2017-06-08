Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Top 5 raiders with most raid points in the league

Here we take a look at the top five Raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League that will surely make an impact this season.

by Tushar Varma Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 15:14 IST

Raiders like Jang Kun Lee have become the real stars of the Pro Kabaddi League

Raiding, which seems like a standalone manoeuvre, has its own techniques which need to be mastered to ace the sport of Kabaddi. A good raider not only leads from the front but is also able to crush the morale of the opponent team through tactful destruction.

The raiders are responsible for the majority of the points scored in the game and require quick movement on the raider’s part.

Here are five raiders who have demonstrated these qualities in abundance and helped to make the tournament a treat to watch.

#5 Kashiling Adake (U Mumba)

Kashiling Adake was awarded the Best Raider for Season 2

Hailing from Maharashtra, 24-year-old Kashiling Adake will play for U Mumba in the upcoming season after having played for Dabang Delhi in all previous seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. A gold medallist at the 2014 Asian Games, Adake etched his name into the history books when he made a record of scoring 24 points on his own in a game against the Telugu Titans in 2015.

Having gone in for 200 raids, he has scored 113 points for his team and gave them something to cheer about during Delhi’s disappointing journey in the first season. In the second season, he was awarded the Best Raider award.

Adake has played a total of 52 matches in which he has racked up 380 raid points at an average of 7.31. He has 293 successful raids to his name out of a total of 803 raids (36.5% success rate). He also has 11 Super 10s to his name.