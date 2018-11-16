Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 3 greatest teams in the PKL history

Shreya Shreeja

Patna Pirates clinched their third consequent title in season 5

There is no doubt in the fact that people are going gaga over the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, which commenced on the 7th of October. We are halfway through it and the excitement is at its peak, but fans still can't get enough. After all, how unpredictable can it get?! It's arduous to foretell the finalists even now! Nonetheless, fans do have some hot favourites.

From Zone A, it has to be U Mumba. They are now head-to-head with Puneri Paltan when we talk about winning their home matches. And how can't we talk about our very own superstar debutant Siddharth Desai?

From Zone B, we have Bengaluru Bulls, Telegu Titans, and the defending champions Patna Pirates as the top three teams. With just one and a half months left in the league, let's look back to the three greatest teams ever in the history of PKL:

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

Line drawn, game on, Khel Kabaddi!!! Yes, these were the words just before the final match of season 1, between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. This was going to be that heated battle which every fan was dying to witness.

No doubt August 31st was a grand day for the whole of Rajasthan as Jaipur's franchise successfully concluded the first season of PKL with a win.

History was made as tears of joy flashed from every Panthers' fan's eyes that day. Junior Bachchan was also hyperexcited being the owner of the inaugural PKL champions. Till date, he never leaves an opportunity to motivate his team and could be seen mouthing the scores or instructions while watching it live. Such support, coming from the owner itself is rare.

Till date, Jaipur has won a total of 41 matches out of 91. They also played the season 4 finals against Patna Pirates. Also, outstanding players like Maninder Singh, Jasvir Singh, Rajesh Narwal and Manjeet Chillar have been a part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise in the past.

