Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 3 Young players who will shine this season

Siddarth Desai has been in brilliant form this season

The Pro Kabaddi league since its inception has unearthed young stars full of potential. From Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Tomar to Pardeep Narwal.

Each season provides a lot of opportunities for young players to challenge their potential. The coaching staff spends its offseason time in looking out for fresh talents and turning them into superstars.

It's only fair to say that Kabaddi has seen a monumental rise in terms of viewership and respect. This can be attributed to certain stars in teams and supporters. All the stars that we know today were once unknown to us and rode up the ladder of kabaddi and have risen to glory.

This season too, a couple of young players were paid a fair sum of money which indicated their potential. They have already made a huge impact on the league in the few matches that have played.

Here are three young players who have made an impact on the league and have a spectacular season ahead.

#3 Shrikanth Jadhav (U.P.Yoddha)

Shrikanth Jadhav has been a standout performer for the UP Yoddha this season. Despite the team's poor performance, he has managed to give his best performances and has amassed 36 raid points from four games.

While this may not seem too great, he was one of four raiders used and Rishank and the other raiders were not too effective often getting tackled.

He was part of the U Mumba side last year and scored 98 raid points and supported Anup very well. His free-scoring ability and escape skills prompted the U.P side to buy him at the auction this season.

He is primarily a right raider and very skilled with the bonus point and toe touch while maintaining an effective running hand touch. He has a swift change of direction and turn and finds gaps in defenses. He lures defenders into making mistakes and is a do or die specialist.

Although the Yoddha haven't been at their best, they can take confidence from the fact that their games were close.

They need to regroup, calm down and focus on dominating certain stages of the match and handling the lead. Shrikanth Jadhav will no doubt be one of their leading weapons against oppositions this year.

