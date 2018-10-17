×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 3 Young players who will shine this season

Shreyas
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
151   //    17 Oct 2018, 13:23 IST

Siddarth Desai has been in brilliant form this season
Siddarth Desai has been in brilliant form this season

The Pro Kabaddi league since its inception has unearthed young stars full of potential. From Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Tomar to Pardeep Narwal.

Each season provides a lot of opportunities for young players to challenge their potential. The coaching staff spends its offseason time in looking out for fresh talents and turning them into superstars.

It's only fair to say that Kabaddi has seen a monumental rise in terms of viewership and respect. This can be attributed to certain stars in teams and supporters. All the stars that we know today were once unknown to us and rode up the ladder of kabaddi and have risen to glory.

This season too, a couple of young players were paid a fair sum of money which indicated their potential. They have already made a huge impact on the league in the few matches that have played.

Here are three young players who have made an impact on the league and have a spectacular season ahead.

#3 Shrikanth Jadhav (U.P.Yoddha)

Shrikanth Jadhav has been a standout performer for the UP Yoddha this season. Despite the team's poor performance, he has managed to give his best performances and has amassed 36 raid points from four games.

While this may not seem too great, he was one of four raiders used and Rishank and the other raiders were not too effective often getting tackled.

He was part of the U Mumba side last year and scored 98 raid points and supported Anup very well. His free-scoring ability and escape skills prompted the U.P side to buy him at the auction this season.

He is primarily a right raider and very skilled with the bonus point and toe touch while maintaining an effective running hand touch. He has a swift change of direction and turn and finds gaps in defenses. He lures defenders into making mistakes and is a do or die specialist.

Although the Yoddha haven't been at their best, they can take confidence from the fact that their games were close.

They need to regroup, calm down and focus on dominating certain stages of the match and handling the lead. Shrikanth Jadhav will no doubt be one of their leading weapons against oppositions this year.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls
Shreyas
CONTRIBUTOR
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan and enjoys playing cricket, kabaddi and football. He is enthusiastic about writing and loves writing about kabaddi and cricket.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Bengaluru Bulls'...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: All Star 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: 5 players who can shine...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why U Mumba can win...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 12 raiders to watch out for this...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: Top 5 defenders from...
RELATED STORY
Mohit Chhillar: 10 things you need to know about the most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us