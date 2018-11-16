Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 4 Players who haven't justified their high price tag till now

Monu Goyat hasn't been able to live up to his big price tag

The auctions of PKL created history this year when for the first time in its six years history, a player crossed 1 crore rupees mark.

Fazel Atrechali was the first player in this list. Monu Goyat, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, and Rishank Devadiga also achieved this feat.

However, this season also proved that it is not necessary that a team which looks strong on paper wins the season.

The best example for this is Jaipur Pink Panthers which have likes of Anup Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Bajirao Hodage and Mohit Chillar but are sitting at the bottom of the zone A points table.

On the other hand, U Mumba, who on paper, did not have any A-List players other than Fazel and were lacking a good raider, are one of the favourites to win the season.

The same applies to the players as well. It is not necessary that a player always performs well.

There were many players in this season as well, who could not justify their price tag and could not live up to the expectations of their teams. Here are a few of them:

All the stats for the article have been taken from prokabaddi.com.

#4 Ziaur Rahman, Bengal Warriors

The Bangladeshi left cover defender was brought by Bengal Warriors at the price of 34.25 lakh rupees. However, he has proved to be a costly deal for them this season.

With just two points in seven matches at a poor tackle strike rate of 12.5, he has not able to fulfil the promise which he showed in season 5 by scoring 20 tackle points.

He has constantly tried solo and advanced tackles which have not been successful. His every tackle point has cost 17.12 lakh rupees to Bengal Warriors which is a huge loss for the team. He needs to improve his performance in the upcoming matches.

