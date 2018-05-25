Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 4 veteran players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction

With a number of youngsters coming through, we take a look at four veterans who may miss out in season 6.

The Pro Kabaddi League auction is set to get underway on May 30 and 31. By this time, each franchise would have briefly made an account of players who they might buy and also would have discussed their team strategies.

The teams will have plenty of choices to choose from as 422 players are set to go under the hammer. Out of the 422 players, a major part of players from Future Kabaddi Heroes will also take the big stage.

With so many future stars set to come into the fold, a number of veterans players ma miss out this time round. Here, we take at those players who could unsold in the upcoming auction.

#4 Rohit Rana

Rohit Rana makes an unsuccessful tackle.

Rohit Rana, the player who is greatly remembered for wearing the black mask hasn't been in the best of form lately. The experienced customer, who played a crucial role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' title victory has also been riddled due to injuries.

Last season, he was forced to take up the role of a captain for Telugu Titans, which was not so successful at. Out of the 86 tackles he attempted last season, only 24 of them were successful, showing a severe dip in form.

As he seems to be past his prime and new cover defenders are moving up above the ranks, it is highly unlikely that Rana might find a franchise.