Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 4 veteran players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction

    With a number of youngsters coming through, we take a look at four veterans who may miss out in season 6.

    Suraj Sree Ganesh
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 12:52 IST
    4.36K

    The Pro Kabaddi League auction is set to get underway on May 30 and 31. By this time, each franchise would have briefly made an account of players who they might buy and also would have discussed their team strategies.

    The teams will have plenty of choices to choose from as 422 players are set to go under the hammer. Out of the 422 players, a major part of players from Future Kabaddi Heroes will also take the big stage.

    With so many future stars set to come into the fold, a number of veterans players ma miss out this time round. Here, we take at those players who could unsold in the upcoming auction.

    #4 Rohit Rana

    Rohit Rana makes an unsuccessful tackle.
    Rohit Rana makes an unsuccessful tackle.

    Rohit Rana, the player who is greatly remembered for wearing the black mask hasn't been in the best of form lately. The experienced customer, who played a crucial role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' title victory has also been riddled due to injuries.

    Last season, he was forced to take up the role of a captain for Telugu Titans, which was not so successful at. Out of the 86 tackles he attempted last season, only 24 of them were successful, showing a severe dip in form.

    As he seems to be past his prime and new cover defenders are moving up above the ranks, it is highly unlikely that Rana might find a franchise.

    Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 U Mumba Patna Pirates Rahul Chaudhari Pardeep Narwal
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: IPL-style Right to Match...
    RELATED STORY
    Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch...
    RELATED STORY
    Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have...
    RELATED STORY
    5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
    RELATED STORY
    Pro Kabaddi League: 5 players who faded away after good...
    RELATED STORY
    Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the...
    RELATED STORY
    10 best Pro-Kabaddi defenders
    RELATED STORY
    Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auction: 5 raiders to watch out...
    RELATED STORY
    Celebrities who are kabaddi fans
    RELATED STORY
    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Season 6 is coming back, bigger...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...