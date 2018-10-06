Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 defenders to watch out for this season

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 97 // 06 Oct 2018, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi is all set to get underway from the 7th of October

The trophy is unveiled. The stage is set and a spine-chilling thrill is in the air. Players are all ready to cross the line. Yes, the sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi is all set to get underway from the 7th of October. Twelve teams all across India will compete for that one trophy which Patna Pirates have been robbing since the last three seasons.

The auctions for the sixth season of PKL took place back in May. Monu Goyat became the costliest player after being bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping ₹151 lakhs. The crore club was also joined by Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda, Rishank Devadiga and Nitin Tomar.

Prashanth Rai became the most expensive player on the second day of the auctions after UP Yoddhas bought him for a hefty amount of ₹79 lakhs. Fazel Atrachali became the priciest overseas player after U Mumba bought him for ₹100 lakhs.

The sixth season of PKL starts just tomorrow. Presenting to you are these five defenders to look forward to in the approaching season:

#5 Abozar Mighani (Telegu Titans)

Heavyweight Iranian player Abozar Mighani grabbed the headlines while he was playing for Iran's team during the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. His intricate skills came as a surprise to many. He complimented Fazel Atrachali just perfectly.

Impressed by his lively skilfulness, coach Manpreet Singh decided to buy him for Gujarat Fortune Giants. He made a debut in season 5 with Gujarat's franchise. Mighani was triumphant in keeping away some big players like Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat at bay.

Having played with Fazel earlier, Mighani was all-aware of his tactics which further helped him initiate the tackles even better. For the forthcoming season, Telegu Titans bought him for good price of ₹76 lakhs.

1 / 5 NEXT