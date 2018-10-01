Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 outstanding stats for Telugu Titans so far

Telegu Titans have never won any season of Pro Kabaddi League

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway from the 7th of October in Chennai. 12 teams from all across India will compete against each other to clinch the title of Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

Tamil Thalaivas are playing hosts this time. The format of the forthcoming season is going to be as same as that of the fifth edition. The three-month long league will come to an end on the 5th of January.

Telugu Titans is a team representing Hyderabad. The franchise is owned by Srinivas Sreeramaneni. The team was led and mentored by Poster boy Rahul Chaudhari and coach Naveen Kumar. Titans play their home matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Titans played the season 2 semi-finals but ended up as the runners-up after beating Patna Pirates. They also played the semis in season 4 but came fourth after losing the deal from U Mumba.

In the season 6 auctions, the team management played their cards well (literally) as they used the FBM to bring back crorepati Rahul Chaudhari for a hefty sum of Rs 129 lakhs. Kilaru Jagmohan will be coaching them in season 6.

With less than one week left for the Panga to unfold, here are some excellent stats from Telugu Titans:

#1 Hey, they have the best raider of kabaddi!

Duh! Rahul is the best player of Pro Kabaddi League

Rahul Chaudhari, the poster boy of Pro Kabaddi, is undoubtedly the best raider of the league. He has a total of 710 points to his name. He also achieved the milestone of 700 points last season, which is massive.

Rahul Chaudhari started his PKL career as a mere player from Telugu Titans but who knew that his stars had some great surprises for him.

From a local player to being the second costliest player in the history of PKL auctions and representing team India internationally, Rahul has advanced a long way. He is also the table topper for scoring the most number of Super Tens and Successful raids. Wonderful, isn't it?

