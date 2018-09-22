Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: 5 players who can shine for the Bengal Warriors

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    22 Sep 2018, 23:16 IST

Can the Bengal Warriors bring home the title?
Can the Bengal Warriors bring home the title?

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is just around the corner and with that comes a lot to watch out for as the teams will be itching to get back on the mat and put their best foot forward.

The Bengal Warriors, in particular, will be looking to continue their excellent show from last season, when they finished on top of the Zone 'B' table, with 11 wins from 22 matches but unfortunately missed out on a spot in the finals, with back to back losses in the qualifiers.

Given that this performance came after a wooden spoon finish in the fourth season, the Warriors will hope to go one step further this time around under the tutelage of skipper Surjeet Singh, who was retained alongside raiding spearhead Maninder Singh.

Jang Kun Lee's services were bought back while the additions of Ran Singh, Srikanth Tewathia and Ziaur Rehman will comprise of the defensive unit. Useful additions in the form of Vijin Thangadurai and Mahesh Goud could also be of importance to the Warriors.

Here are five players who could be expected to shine for the Warriors this season.

#5 Ran Singh

Ran Singh is a good raider as well
Ran Singh is a good raider as well

An all-rounder better known for his strength in the defense unit, Ran Singh has often played under the shadows of better-known defenders in his PKL career and could be expected to play a huge role in the Warriors' campaign.

Alongside skipper Surjeet Singh, Ran Singh will be eyeing a potent alliance that could put any raider up to the test. The fact that Ran Singh has already played with the Warriors in the previous season could also hold him in good stead to contribute in vital proportions.

In the fifth season, Ran Singh played 23 matches and scored 12 raid points apart from 52 tackle points, underlining his importance as one of the best all-rounders in the league.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Bengal Warriors Jang Kun Lee Surjeet Singh
