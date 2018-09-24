Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who faded away

Once a hero, always a hero?

After this year's auctions of Pro Kabaddi League 2018, some of the stars from the previous editions of this tournament went unsold as they failed to grab the eyeballs of any of the franchise owners. This, to some extent, means that these players have faded away from the multi-team event and with the arrival of new players every year, it will be difficult for them to make a comeback.

Some of them will be missing due to injuries, some due to the age factor, while others due to the unfulfillment of the expectations that people had from them. But all these five players have had their moments in the previous editions of Pro Kabaddi League but now they don't fit in any of the squad. This once again comes down to the famous line that 'Form is temporary but Class is permanent.

Let's look at five of such players that started well but now don't find their names on the list of the squad.

#1 Rakesh Kumar (All-Rounder)

15th Asian Games Doha 2006 - Kabaddi: India v Pakistan

One of the biggest name in this list is of the veteran player of the sport, Rakesh Kumar whose unsuccessful last year with Telugu Titans failed to grab him any contract in this year's season. The 36-year old has also represented Patna Pirates and U Mumba in 2014-16 and 2016-17 respectively.

The Arjuna Awardee and former vice-captain of the Indian team is also very experienced in the Pro Kabaddi League, picking up 260 points from 55 matches with a record of most points in a match (16).

