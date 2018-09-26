Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 Players who have been valuable for Haryana Steelers in the past

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 // 26 Sep 2018, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Haryana made an excellent debut last season

The sixth edition of the exhilarating Pro Kabaddi League is all ready to commence from the 5th of October in the sunny city of Chennai. Also known as India's biggest league, PKL 6 will follow the same format as that of the last season. Twelve teams from every corner of India will play compete against each other, to win the glistening trophy.

Haryana Steelers, owned by JSW Group, made a worth applauding debut last season and is preparing with full vigour for the upcoming season. The hotspot of Indian Kabaddi, Haryana was coached by the well-experienced coach, Rambir Singh Khokhar. The stellar defender Surender Nada led them in season 5.

Even though they have played for just one season in the league, many players displayed a remarkable performance. With the new season about to start in just a matter of few days, let's take a glance at those five players, who were valuable for Haryana's franchise in the past.

#5 Ashish Chhokar

Ashish Chhokar, a new name, definitely gave us a few moments worth remembering, while he played for the Steelers. He has surely impressed us with his prowess.

Ashish has previously played for Bengaluru Bulls. Bengal Warriors have bought him for the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

#4 Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh is one of the most refined players of kabaddi. He has shown some exceptionally remarkable skills on the mat. Surjeet has played in teams like Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates before he was bought by Haryana Steelers in the prior season. Even though Surjeet was seriously injured, he managed to score 63 points in 17 matches, which is not an easy feat.

Surjeet will be seen playing for Tamil Thalaivas in the approaching season. Playing alongside players like Ajay Thakur will surely help him sharpen his skills even more.

#3 Deepak Kumar Dahiya

Also known as flying Dahiya, Deepak Dahiya's game was also beautifully soaring high in the sky during season 5, while he played for Haryana. A very popular player, Deepak impressed us with his skills on the mat.

Deepak has priorly played for Bengaluru Bulls. He has shown us a pretty good performance during his PKL career. He scored a total of 78 points in 16 matches during season 5. Deepak has even booked himself a spot in Puneri Paltan for the sixth edition of the league.

#2 Mohit Chillar

When we think of the most efficient defenders of kabaddi, Mohit's name is one to pop up. Mohit Chillar played for U Mumba in the debut season of Pro Kabaddi. He was probably one of the top scorers of Haryana's franchise.

He switched to Bengaluru's franchise in season 4 and was bought by Haryana Steelers in the sixth season of the league. Mohit has been known to show us a top-notch game since the first season. He along with Surender Nada always set the mat on fire with their lethal defence.

Be it thigh-holds, ankle holds, blocks and dashes, this right-corner defender has it all. Mohit scored a total of 42 points in 20 matches during season 5.

#1 Prashanth Kumar Rai

The Mangalore-based player Prashanth Kumar Rai pitched in and contributed a lot for Haryana Steelers. One of the tallest players in the league, he has done an excellent job while playing for Haryana's franchise.

The 34 years-old Prashanth Kumar Rai became the most expensive player at Rs 79 Lakh on the second day of the season 6 auctions. He was one of the most successful players from Haryana's team.

Rai spent his first three seasons of the league with Telegu Titans before making the switch to Dabang Delhi in season 4. He will be seen playing for UP Yoddhas in the approaching season.