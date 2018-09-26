Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who have been valuable for Telugu Titans in the past

Telugu Titans

The countdown has started. Pro Kabaddi League season 6 is all set to kick-off from the 7th of October. The inaugural match will take place in the Detroit of Asia i.e., Chennai. Twelve teams from each corner of India will play against each other to win the prized trophy. The league will conclude on the 5th of January.

Telugu Titans are owned by Srinivas Sreeramaneni. Coach Naveen Kumar has been mentoring the team since the very beginning. Rahul Chaudhari led the team in all the prior seasons. The poster boy of PKL, Rahul, has still not been able to make his team win in spite of taking them to the semi-finals twice.

Titans have witnessed a plethora of wonderful players in the past. Here are five such players who have been invaluable to the team.

#5 Dharmaraj Cheralathan

The experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan played for Telugu Titans in season 3. Even at the age of 43, he plays as gracefully as a swan. He also led Patna's team to victory in season 4.

Dharmaraj contributed to the team a lot through his tackles. His strongholds and dashes are impeccable. He has definitely inspired a lot of youngsters. Cheralathan started his PKL career playing for Bengaluru Bulls, where he put in flawless performances.

This time, Dharmaraj will be seen playing for U Mumba. They will surely get a massive advantage by having such an experienced and skilled man in the team.

#4 Sukesh Hegde

Sukesh Hegde has been a part of Telugu Titans since season 1. Playing with Rahul Chaudhari, he has performed wonders on the mat. His form was not very consistent throughout, though.

Sukesh's world turned upside down when he was bought by coach Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortune Giants. He was instantly declared the team captain. Sukesh led the team all the way to the finals.

Sukesh will be donning the blue-yellow T-shirt of Tamil Thalaivas for the forthcoming season.

#3 Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal. The name says it all. He is one of the most agile and proactive players in the history of kabaddi.

Sandeep started his Pro Kabaddi career playing for Patna Pirates. He was bought by Telugu Titan in season 4. There, he fulfilled his job of making the opponents gasp with fear. His passion for the sport makes him a preeminent player. Sandeep will play for Puneri Paltan in the upcoming season.

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda played for Telugu Titans in seasons 1, 2 and 3. The all-rounder has scored 577 points in 81 matches, which is an astonishing figure. He is one of the best players kabaddi has ever produced.

Deepak eventually switched to Puneri Paltan in season 4 and has proved his mettle ever since. Much will be expected from him this time when he represents Jaipur Pink Panthers.

#1 Meraj Sheykh

Meraj started his PKL career with the Telugu Titans. If you have ever seen a man fly on the mat, he is most probably Meraj. He played for the Titans' army till season 3 and was at his usual best.

The Iranian all-rounder has proven himself time and again. He played for Titans till season 3 and since season 4 has been a part of Dabang Delhi, who retained him for season 6 as well.