Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for Haryana Steelers

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 28 Sep 2018, 17:42 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is just around the corner as the thrilling action on the mat commences on the fifth of October to a grand start in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai will play host to the first leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as a three-month-long carnival kicks off. The grand finale of the league will take place in Mumbai as the action wraps up on January 5, 2019.

Four teams had their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League last season and to much surprise, three of them managed to reach the playoffs stage. One of them was the JSW Group-owned Haryana Steelers franchise who had Sonipat in Haryana as their home base for the season.

The franchise made a huge splash in the Season 6 auction when they signed up former Patna Pirates raider Monu Goyat for a whopping price of 1.51 crores making him the most expensive buy in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have retained most of their core squad from the last season by ensuring stalwarts Surender Nada, Wazir Singh and youngster Vikash Khandola are back into the roster for the upcoming season. They have added Kenyan all-rounder Patrick Nzau Muvai to their squad who could prove a surprise package for them through the season.

Here are five players who can prove to be crucial for the Haryana Steelers this season.

#5 Sachin Shingade

Sachin Shingade has a wealth of experience in the Pro Kabaddi League

A left cover defender, Sachin Shingade has been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League for all the five seasons so far. He started out with the Telugu Titans where he played for two seasons and had a decent run in Hyderabad. He moved on to the Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC for the next two editions of the PKL. Last season, he was signed by Patna Pirates and formed a strong partnership with fellow defender Vishal Mane as they won the championship.

The signing of Shingade adds strength to the Haryana Steelers' defence which was a crucial part of their success last season.

