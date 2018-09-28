Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League fever is upon as the sixth season action kicks off on October 7, 2018 in Chennai in the first leg to be conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The twelve franchises in the league will go toe-to-toe for a chance to capture the championship in the grand finale which will take place at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra on January 5, 2019.

In the entire history of the Pro Kabaddi League, only three franchises have won the championship - Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba and Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates have been the most successful franchise, winning it consecutively for the past three seasons.

Patna Pirates have built a formidable squad around the star raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal as they retained a total of four players going into the auction including Pardeep Narwal - Jawahar Dagar, Jaideep and Manish Kumar.

We take a look at the key players for the Patna Pirates this season as they aim to win the title again.

#5 Surender Singh

Surender Singh performed well for the UP Yoddha last season

Surender Singh started his Pro Kabaddi League career with the Puneri Paltan in season 2 but was primarily a squad player for the franchise. He played another season for the Paltan before moving on to the U Mumba franchise for the fourth season, where he was sparingly used off the bench.

Singh finally broke through in the fifth season with debutante franchise UP Yoddha, where along with Rishank Devadiga and Nitin Tomar, he found his footing in the raiding unit. The raider scored a total of 68 raid points with a couple of Super Tackles and Super Raids to his credit.

Patna Pirates signed him for a modest price of 12.25 Lakhs and he could prove to be a bargain find for the franchise with his ability on the mat.

