Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for Puneri Paltan

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 28 Sep 2018, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pro Kabaddi League season kicks off on October 7, 2018, as the first leg takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The long, grueling season of the Pro Kabaddi League will continue for three months and come to a close in Mumbai on January 5, 2018, when the champions will be crowned.

Puneri Paltan has been a franchise that has emerged from being down in the dumps in the initial seasons and risen to one of the playoffs contenders over the years. The side have seen many stalwarts like Manjeet Chillar, Surjeet Singh, Ajay Thakur, Deepak Niwas Hooda feature for them and are always a threat to any side on their day.

This season, they went into the auction after retaining Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vikash Khatri, Rinku Narwal, Monu which was the maximum number of players retained by a franchise this season. They have retained the core of the side going into the season and with the addition of star raider Nitin Tomar for a price of 1.15 Crores, look a formidable unit.

We take a look at the key players for the Puneri Paltan this season.

#5 Deepak Kumar Dahiya

Deepak Kumar Dahiya did well for the Haryana Steelers last season

Deepak Kumar Dahiya has been a regular feature in the Pro Kabaddi League having played in all the seasons of the league so far. He played in the first four seasons of the PKL for the Bengaluru Bulls but did not feature prominently for the side coming off the bench for most of his time there.

Last season for the Haryana Steelers, Dahiya rose to the forefront after the injury to Vikash Khandola in the initial stages of the league. He scored a total of 78 points with three Super Raids and a Super 10 performance to his credit.

Puneri Paltan picked up Dahiya in the auction for a modest price of 12 Lakhs and that could just prove to be one of the best bargain buys this season in the Pro Kabaddi League.

1 / 5 NEXT