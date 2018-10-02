Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls might not win PKL Season 6

Can the Bulls go all the way or will the same story repeat?

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is less than a week away and one team that will hope for a reversal in fortunes will be the Bengaluru Bulls. Apart from their runners-up finish from season two, the Bulls have almost had nothing to show for their efforts with two fourth-place finishes, from season one and most recently in season five, their best showing.

However, they can take heart from the fact that they managed to make a comeback from down in the dumps to put in a strong challenge for the playoffs spot last season and this season, with some good additions in the form of Kashiling Adake, Jasmer Gulia amongst others, the Bulls look a strong unit.

However, there are still quite a few issues the Bulls will have to address when the season commences in order to stake a claim for a title win. Here are five reasons why the Bengaluru Bulls might not go on to win the title for the sixth consecutive time.

#5 Lack of confidence

The Bulls will need to have self-belief in order to go all the way

For a team that has found the going tough and failed to convert their performances into ones that can take them into the playoffs, the Bulls might just be looking at another season where they do not qualify for the finals.

What makes it even tougher for the Bulls is the fact that they have missed the bus from the last three seasons which could hurt their chances to make it all the way to the finals and win it, given the fact that they haven't found themselves in pressure cooker conditions in the last three seasons.

