Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Gujarat Fortune Giants could win the title

The Gujarat Fortune Giants had a memorable debut last season

The season of kabaddi is here as the sixth season of the highly popular Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to kick off on October 7 at Chennai. For the next three months, the highly talented raiders and defenders are going to take India by storm.

The league has managed to strike a chord with the masses ever since its inception. It has totally transformed the way the game is looked at in the country. Bringing it to the urban areas from its rural heartland has been a huge success story for the PKL.

The Gujarat Fortune Giants are one of the four new teams that were added in 2018 as the league expanded further. The way the Gujarat franchise performed in their very first season was something that needs to be appreciated.

They made it to the final on debut and even beat the eventual champions Patna Pirates twice on the way. They start their campaign against Dabang Delhi on October 9.

Before their Season 6 opener, here is a look at five factors that might just help them go one better in 2018:

#1 Doubly motivated after near miss in Season 5

They were the runners-up in Season 5

The Gujarat Fortune Giants had a debut season to remember last year. In their very first season, they left a strong impression and were easily the best of the four debutant teams.

Led by Sachin in raids and Fazel Atrachali in defence, the squad looked impenetrable on many occasions and even inflicted defeat on eventual champions Patna Pirates twice. At one stage, it even looked like they could go on to win the title in their very first season until Patna raised their level in the final and dashed their hopes.

With the kind of quality they displayed in 2017, it is evident that the Fortune Giants have a lot to offer. They do not look like one to crumble under pressure. Instead, the near-miss in Season 5 will certainly spur the Gujarat franchise on to come back doubly motivated and try and win the title that they missed by a whisker last year.

