Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Patna Pirates will find it difficult to win PKL Season 6

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 188 // 04 Oct 2018, 13:31 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League season 6 is just a few days away from kickoff as the thrilling action on the mat begins on October 7, 2018, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The series of legs will continue for a duration of three months and end with the grand finale in Mumbai where the champions will be crowned at the NSCI Dome.

One team that is no stranger to winning the Pro Kabaddi League is the Patna Pirates. The Pirates three-time defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League and have been the most successful franchise in the league over five seasons. Pardeep Narwal has been their standout for these championship triumphs and has emerged as the most lethal raider in the league with his 'Dubkis' and zen-like composure during raids rampaging all the defences in the league.

However, despite winning three titles on the trot, the Patna Pirates may be in for a rough ride this season and could find it difficult to make it an unprecedented four in a row. Here are some reasons that Patna Pirates might not win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

#5 Pardeep Narwal's form for the Indian national team

Pardeep Narwal has struggled to get going for the Men in Blue

Pardeep Narwal's rise in the past three seasons as the best raider on the mat has been nothing short of phenomenal. He made his way into the national side and won the 2016 World Cup and performed well in the mega event.

However, in the past two international events for the national side, which were the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 and the Asian Games 2018, Narwal has not been the same exciting raider that we have all seen in the Pro Kabaddi League. He looked vulnerable going up against the strong Iranian, Korean and Pakistani defences and had to sit out for fairly long period of times during the matches. A poor run of momentum could hamper him as well as Patna's chances to win the fourth title in a row.

