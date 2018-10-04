Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Puneri Paltan will find it difficult to win PKL Season 6

Puneri Paltan have a lot of inexperienced players on the roster

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is right around the corner as the league kickstarts on October 7, 2018, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil for the first leg of the tournament. The action will continue across a period of three months and come to an end with the grand finale in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome on January 5, 2019, with the PKL Season 6 champions being crowned.

Puneri Paltan has been a franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League that has seen a lot of ups and downs over the years. They started out poorly in the league finishing in the low spots in the first two seasons. However, they have slowly turned into one of the playoffs spots contenders in the past couple of seasons and did well last season progressing out of their zone easily.

Puneri Paltan retained four players - Sandeep Narwal, GB More, Rajesh Mondal and Girish Maruti Ernak ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auction and maintained their core squad for the upcoming season.

However, they were not able to keep hold of their star performer from last season, the high-scoring all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda and lost him to the Jaipur Pink Panthers creating a huge void in the Puneri Paltan squad.

We take a look at some of the reasons that the Puneri Paltan side might find it difficult to win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

#5 Lack of experience in the squad

Puneri Paltan's final squad after the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction presents a picture of a well-balanced but inexperienced squad to challenge for a title. Despite the presence of experienced men like Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rajesh Mondal and Nitin Tomar, the overall squad lacks experience and would need to step up in a big way to mount a challenge for the title.

There are a lot of young players like Rinku Narwal, GB More, Akshay Jadhav, Vikash Khatri, Ravi Kumar and others who will be expected to shine this season and a failure to do so could hamper Puneri Paltan's chances going into the season.

