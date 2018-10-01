Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Puneri Paltan will win PKL Season 6

Will the Puneri Paltan put an end to the drought?

For five seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Puneri Paltan team has portrayed an image of promise but has somehow failed to make it to the finals, let alone go all the way to win the competition. Now, with yet another season fast approaching, the Paltan will hope to erase their past and go that extra mile to claim the silverware.

The pre-auction tension went off easy on the Paltan as they opted to retain their tested quartet of Girish Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal and More GB. In the auctions, Puneri Paltan went all out to procure the services of ace raider Nitin Tomar for a sum of ₹115 lakh and along with him came in Deepak Kumar Dahiya and Akshay Jadhav, who will add more flavour to the raiding department.

Telugu Titans' star defender from season four, Vinod Kumar was the second costliest buy for Pune at ₹20 lakh and his alliance with the two corners will be vital for Pune along with the services of Ravi Kumar, who has already played for the Paltan.

Here are five reasons why this could well be Pune's season.

#5 Strong buys from the auctions

Nitin Tomar was the Paltans' biggest buy from the auctions

The Paltan opted to retain four of their best players from last season in the form of Girish Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal and a slightly surprise retention of More GB. However, with the purchase of Nitin Tomar, the Paltan certainly look a stronger bunch.

Rajesh Mondal and Nitin Tomar's partnership along with Deepak Dahiya's nippy raiding could certainly pave way for a strong battle and the varied skill sets in the Pune setup will be of paramount importance when the battle gets underway in the upcoming season.

