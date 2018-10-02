Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why the Bengal Warriors might not win PKL Season 6

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    02 Oct 2018, 00:33 IST

Will the Bengal Warriors shut the door on the past and win the title?
Will the Bengal Warriors shut the door on the past and win the title?

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has almost beckoned upon us and the twelve teams in the fray have been sweating it out ahead of the season in order to train for the gruelling season ahead.

One team that will look to put in the extra yards would be the Bengal Warriors, who agonizingly missed out on qualification into the finals after topping the Zone 'B' table with 11 wins from 22 matches, only to lose out to Patna Pirates in the second qualifier.

Ahead of the auctions, the Warriors opted to build their core around the duo of Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh as they managed to bring back the services of Jang Kun Lee and all-rounders Ran Singh, Bhupender Singh, and Shrikant Tewthia.

Mahesh Goud, who played his first three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League is back for a fourth season while Vijin Thangadurai, who partnered Mahesh during season two and three is back as well. Rakesh Narwal and Ziaur Rahman also make their way into the team, which will undoubtedly add more flair to the contest.

However, there are still some minor glitches that could see the Bengal Warriors lose out from winning the title. Here are five reasons -

#5 Pressure of expectancy

Can the Warriors shrug off the 'chokers' tag?
Can the Warriors shrug off the 'chokers' tag?

The Warriors did extremely well to top their group stage and qualify for the playoffs but unfortunately could not go all the way, which put to light the slight inefficiency in the team when it comes to crunch situations.

In season one, the Warriors finished 7th while they did slightly better in the next to finish 6th. In the third season, they finished fourth while in the fourth season, performed miserably as they finished 8th.

Now, as a new season approaches, the Warriors' fans will have a lot of hopes on their team to make it to the finals. If they indeed do, it remains to see if they can soak in the pressure and go all the way.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Bengal Warriors Jang Kun Lee Surjeet Singh
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: 5 players who can shine...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Predicting Bengal Warriors'...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 raiders who you might not know...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors Time Table &...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 - Baldev Singh: The beastly...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Patna Pirates'...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the...
RELATED STORY
Meet Monu Goyat: Kabaddi's ₹1.51 crore wonder
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us