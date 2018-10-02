Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why the Bengal Warriors might not win PKL Season 6

Prasen Moudgal

Will the Bengal Warriors shut the door on the past and win the title?

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has almost beckoned upon us and the twelve teams in the fray have been sweating it out ahead of the season in order to train for the gruelling season ahead.

One team that will look to put in the extra yards would be the Bengal Warriors, who agonizingly missed out on qualification into the finals after topping the Zone 'B' table with 11 wins from 22 matches, only to lose out to Patna Pirates in the second qualifier.

Ahead of the auctions, the Warriors opted to build their core around the duo of Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh as they managed to bring back the services of Jang Kun Lee and all-rounders Ran Singh, Bhupender Singh, and Shrikant Tewthia.

Mahesh Goud, who played his first three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League is back for a fourth season while Vijin Thangadurai, who partnered Mahesh during season two and three is back as well. Rakesh Narwal and Ziaur Rahman also make their way into the team, which will undoubtedly add more flair to the contest.

However, there are still some minor glitches that could see the Bengal Warriors lose out from winning the title. Here are five reasons -

#5 Pressure of expectancy

Can the Warriors shrug off the 'chokers' tag?

The Warriors did extremely well to top their group stage and qualify for the playoffs but unfortunately could not go all the way, which put to light the slight inefficiency in the team when it comes to crunch situations.

In season one, the Warriors finished 7th while they did slightly better in the next to finish 6th. In the third season, they finished fourth while in the fourth season, performed miserably as they finished 8th.

Now, as a new season approaches, the Warriors' fans will have a lot of hopes on their team to make it to the finals. If they indeed do, it remains to see if they can soak in the pressure and go all the way.

