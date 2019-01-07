Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 youngsters who excelled in their debut season

Siddharth Desai was the best of the debutants from this season

The Pro Kabaddi League season six culminated in fine fashion as the Bengaluru Bulls lifted the coveted title for the first time in the history of the league as led by the 'raid storm' from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 22 points, the Bulls claimed a thrilling win against the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

While Pawan Sehrawat was in top form all through the season and finished on top of the raiders leaderboard, the sixth season played host to some of the most exciting talents from the season as a few youngsters certainly made a big impact all through the league.

The likes of Sachin Tanwar, Mahender Singh, Surender Singh, and Vikas Kandola amongst others had a top run, there were other youngsters, who while only making their debut this season created quite a buzz with their dominating run.

Here are five youngsters, who created quite a stir in what was only their debut season in this edition of the lucrative league.

#5 Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Koravi attempts a tackle on Pune's GB More

Koravi was drafted into the Gujarat Fortunegiants side at the back of a top show in the senior nationals for Maharashtra and with his services snapped up for a sum of ₹30.4 lakh, Koravi was bound to attract a lot of attraction.

The young right corner was in commendable form through the season and barring a few off-days, the burly defender's ankle holds and dashes proved to be vital in contributing to the strength of Gujarat's defensive unit.

Koravi started with a strong four-point show against Dabang Delhi K.C in the opening game and continued his top show as his fearless defending earned him 28 points from the first eleven matches and earned his first 'High-5' against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

At the end of the season, Koravi finished with 47 tackle points from 23 matches at a decent average of 2.04 points per game.

