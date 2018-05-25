Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auction: 5 raiders to watch out for at the auction

The much anticipated Vivo Pro Kabaddi League auction is here. It is scheduled for 2 days, 30th and 31st May. It will give us a view of who could be the dominant teams in this year's league. The 6th season of PKL is set to start on the 30th of October this year.

A lot of big-name players such as Rahul Chaudhari and Monu Goyat weren't retained by their respective teams. However, they can be bought back in the auction with an option called 'Final Match Bid' which is similar to the 'Right to Match' card in the IPL. With this option, a team can retain their player in the auction by matching the final bid for the player.

Here's a look at 5 raiders who could strike Gold at this year's auction.

Rahul Chaudhari- Expected price- 75 to 95 Lakhs

The Himachal Pradesh-born raider is one of the best raiders in the present generation. The star raider was surprisingly left out by the Telugu Titans from their Elite Retained Players list before the auction. However, he might be bought back in the auction by the Telugu Titans with the help of 'Final Match Bid'.

The raider has picked up 666 raid points in 79 matches at an average of 8.43 points per match. The star raider will be on the wish list for most of the teams but they will be aware of the fact that he might not play for them due to the Final Bid Match option that the Titans can exercise.