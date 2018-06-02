Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction: Most expensive playing 7

This team consists of 1 all rounder, 3 raiders and 3 defenders

Monu Goyat

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Auction was a grand success as more than 200 players were sold. The auction witnessed a lot of bidding wars. Monu Goyat was the most expensive player while Prashant Kumar Rai received the highest bid on day 2, that of Rs. 79 Lakh.

A few teams guaranteed themselves a spot in the knockout stages while a few left themselves in a spot of bother. The auction sprang out a lot of surprises. Ravinder Pahal went unsold in the first round before being picked up in the 2nd round at his base price. Manjeet Chillar was bought by the Tamil Thalaivas at his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh.

Anup Kumar will turn out Jaipur Pink Panthers after having played for U Mumba in the first 5 editions of the league. Jasvir will play for the Tamil Thalaivas, he represented Jaipur during the first 5 instalments of the league. Surender Nada and Mohit Chillar will not play together for the first time in PKL's history.

Here's a look at the most expensive playing 7 of this year's Pro Kabaddi League:

Raiders

Monu Goyat: The most expensive buy at this year's auction features at the top of this list. He was bought for a whopping 1.51 crore by the Haryana Steelers. He is a phenomenal raider and he will have to play the role of lead raider for the Steelers. He has picked 250 raid points in 39 matches and 191 of those came in the last season while playing for the Patna Pirates.

Rahul Chaudhari: The raid machine will play for the Telugu Titans yet again. He was bought by Dabang Delhi but Telugu Titans spoiled it for them as they used their Final Bid Match card to procure his services at a hefty sum of Rs. 1.29 crore. He has picked up 666 raid points in 79 matches and 184 of those came in the last season.

Nitin Tomar: The former UP Yoddha captain will turn out for the Puneri Paltan after being bought by them for Rs. 1.15 crore. A lot will be expected from him as he is one of the best players in the league. He has picked up 277 raid points in 42 matches, he picked up 167 points in the last season.