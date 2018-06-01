Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction: Rating all the squads

Which team has the worst squad and which team has the best?

Namrath Kadiyala TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 16:40 IST 7.50K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PKL Auction saw a lot of surprises

The Pro Kabaddi League Auction was a very successful event. Monu Goyat was the costliest player as he was sold for Rs. 1.51 crore, will turn out for the Haryana Steelers. Fazel Atrachali was the most expensive foreigner as he was bought for Rs. 1 crore. Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar were among the most expensive players as well. As many as 6 players were bought for more than 1 crore.

However, the biggest surprise of the auction was Manjeet Chillar's price as he was bought for just 20 Lakh by the Tamil Thalaivas. Surprisingly, the Panthers didn't use the FBM card for him at such a bargain price. Anup Kumar and Kashiling Adake were bought for only 30 Lakh and 32 Lakh surprisingly. U Mumba opted against using the FBM card for them and that was shocking considering, they both came at bargain prices.

That being said, here's the final rating of all 12 squads that will feature in the upcoming edition of the PKL:

UP Yoddha- 4.5/10

UP Yoddha

Raiders- Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Sulieman Kabir, Azad Singh, Prashant Kumar Rai, Bhanu Pratap Tomar, Azad Singh

Defenders- Jeeva Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Amit, Vishav Chowdhary

All-rounders- Seong Ryeol Kim, Sagar Krishna, Arkam Sheikh, Narender

Most raid points- Rishank Devadiga

Most tackle points- Nitesh Kumar

The UP Yoddha had a poor auction and they will be regretting the fact that they let Nitin Tomar into the auction. He was sold for Rs. 1.15 crore and became a bit too costly for their liking. Their team's fortunes will depend on how Rishank and Prashant perform. They need to perform out of their skins and hope that Shrikant can support them.

Their defenders aren't great as they don't have a single defender who was there in the top 15 defenders last season. They don't have a single player who has captained a PKL team so, they will need a new skipper as well.

At the moment UP Yoddha look like a weak team and they will need some miraculous performances to qualify.