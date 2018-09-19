Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors Time Table & Venue Details
The Pro Kabaddi League action resumes from 5th October with the first match of this edition of the tournament to be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in Chennai. The three-month festival will end on 5th January in Mumbai where the final is scheduled to be played.
Bengal Warriors have made it to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons after disappointing in the first two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. As a result, they decided to retain some of their key players from the last season including star raider Maninder Singh and arguably the best overseas raider, the South Korean Jang Kun Lee.
The Akshay Kumar-owned franchise retained their star defender and captain Surjeet Singh as well. Singh ranked second in the list of most number of tackle points earned by a defender last season just behind Surender Nada. Surjeet will be supported by the able Bangladeshi defender Ziaur Rehman who was bought for just 33.25 lakh rupees in the auction. Baldev Singh, Manoj Dhull and Amaresh Mondal would be expecting to play their parts in defence as well.
The other franchises went all out in the auctions spending crores on a single player but the Warriors kept their money in the pocket. The all-rounder Ran Singh became the most expensive buy for the Kolkata based side for 43 lakhs, less than one-third of what Haryana Steelers spent on Monu Goyat (1.51 crores).
Success or failure for the Warriors would be much dependent on the way Jagdish Kumble and the coaching staff gives their guidance to the team.
Bengal Warriors would be the last team to play their first match in the sixth season of the coveted tournament when they face Tamil Thalaivas on 11th October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Here is the full schedule of Bengal Warriors for Season Six of the Pro Kabaddi League:
Match #1
Date: Thursday, 11th October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Match #2
Date: Tuesday, 16th October
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat
Match #3
Date: Saturday, 20th October
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Match #4
Date: Sunday, 21st October
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Match #5
Date: Saturday, 27th October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Match #6
Date: Thursday, 1st November
Opponent: Patna Pirates
Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Match #7
Date: Sunday, 4th November
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida
Match #8
Date: Friday, 9th November
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Match #9
Date: Saturday, 10th November
Opponent: Patna Pirates
Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Match #10
Date: Friday, 16th November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Match #11
Date: Saturday, 17th November
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Match #12
Date: Friday, 23rd November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Match #13
Date: Thursday, 29th November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Match #14
Date: Wednesday, 5th December
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Match #15
Date: Saturday, 8th December
Opponent: U Mumba
Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Match #16
Date: Friday, 14th December
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Match #17
Date: Saturday, 22nd December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Match #18
Date: Sunday, 23rd December
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Match #19
Date: Tuesday, 25th December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Match #20
Date: Wednesday, 26th December
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Match #21
Date: Thursday, 27th December
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata