Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors Time Table & Venue Details

Bengal Warriors squad

The Pro Kabaddi League action resumes from 5th October with the first match of this edition of the tournament to be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in Chennai. The three-month festival will end on 5th January in Mumbai where the final is scheduled to be played.

Bengal Warriors have made it to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons after disappointing in the first two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. As a result, they decided to retain some of their key players from the last season including star raider Maninder Singh and arguably the best overseas raider, the South Korean Jang Kun Lee.

The Akshay Kumar-owned franchise retained their star defender and captain Surjeet Singh as well. Singh ranked second in the list of most number of tackle points earned by a defender last season just behind Surender Nada. Surjeet will be supported by the able Bangladeshi defender Ziaur Rehman who was bought for just 33.25 lakh rupees in the auction. Baldev Singh, Manoj Dhull and Amaresh Mondal would be expecting to play their parts in defence as well.

The other franchises went all out in the auctions spending crores on a single player but the Warriors kept their money in the pocket. The all-rounder Ran Singh became the most expensive buy for the Kolkata based side for 43 lakhs, less than one-third of what Haryana Steelers spent on Monu Goyat (1.51 crores).

Success or failure for the Warriors would be much dependent on the way Jagdish Kumble and the coaching staff gives their guidance to the team.

Bengal Warriors would be the last team to play their first match in the sixth season of the coveted tournament when they face Tamil Thalaivas on 11th October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Here is the full schedule of Bengal Warriors for Season Six of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Match #1

Date: Thursday, 11th October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Match #2

Date: Tuesday, 16th October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat

Match #3

Date: Saturday, 20th October

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Match #4

Date: Sunday, 21st October

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Match #5

Date: Saturday, 27th October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Match #6

Date: Thursday, 1st November

Opponent: Patna Pirates

Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Match #7

Date: Sunday, 4th November

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Match #8

Date: Friday, 9th November

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Match #9

Date: Saturday, 10th November

Opponent: Patna Pirates

Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Match #10

Date: Friday, 16th November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Match #11

Date: Saturday, 17th November

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Match #12

Date: Friday, 23rd November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Match #13

Date: Thursday, 29th November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Match #14

Date: Wednesday, 5th December

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Match #15

Date: Saturday, 8th December

Opponent: U Mumba

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Match #16

Date: Friday, 14th December

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match #17

Date: Saturday, 22nd December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Match #18

Date: Sunday, 23rd December

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Match #19

Date: Tuesday, 25th December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Match #20

Date: Wednesday, 26th December

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Match #21

Date: Thursday, 27th December

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata