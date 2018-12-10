Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Best starting 7 of both the Zones

Siddhant Desai has been the find of the season

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 has truly been a source of entertainment for the fans. The league stage is about to end and none of the teams are looking in a mood to give up. All the teams have been equally good till now.

Two teams from zone A, U Mumba, and Gujarat Fortunegiants have already qualified. Whereas Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan are fighting it out for the last spot.

The stage for Bengaluru Bulls also looks set to qualify in Zone B. The competition for last two berths goes on between Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, and Telegu Titans.

Both the zones have been equally competitive. The inter-zonal challenge week scores have been 19-13 in the favor of Zone A till now.

However, this does not define the true gap between the zones. Both zones have different strengths, with zone A teams having fabulous defence while teams of zone B have some fantastic raiders. Here are the starting seven of both the zones.

Zone A

Siddharth Desai (U Mumba) - Left Raider

The brilliant raider has experienced a dream start to his career, becoming one of the competitors for best raiders in just his first season. With his height, power, and fitness, he has the ability to trouble any defence.

If U Mumba has qualified for the playoffs, then he has been the key to their success. Apart from the frequent injuries, there hasn't been anything stopping him.

He had made a statement on debut when he scored 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan. He has got 185 raid points to his name, with 10 super tens and nine super raids.

He also has the record of being the fastest player to 50 raid points (four matches). His back kicks and running hand touches are always beautiful to watch and his ability to throw the opposition players in his court makes him even more dangerous.

