Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Defenders let Bengal Warriors down, Dabang Delhi win by 9 points

Action from PKL Season 6 action between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

In Match No. 27 of Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors by 9 points. The defence of Bengal Warriors failed in this match as the team managed to get only 2 tackle points in the match. This is the second win for Delhi in this season, while this is the first defeat of Bengal in this season.

Young raider of Dabang Delhi, Naveen Kumar impressed everyone by his game, as he gathered 11 raid points. The interesting fact is that, during the whole match, Naveen Kumar was not tackled (in his raid) even once. The young raider has a lot of potential. This was the first Super 10 for Naveen in this PKL season. Also this was the first Super 10 for any raider of Dabang Delhi.

Naveen Kumar got good support from Chandran Ranjit, who collected 7 raid points in the match. The defence of Dabang Delhi clicked in this match, as the team collected 11 tackle points. For Delhi, Ravinder Pahal and captain Joginder Narwal earned 4-4 points. Vishal Mane and Viraj Vishnu Landge earned 1-1 points.

For Bengal Warriors, Jang Kun Lee was the best player in the match, Jang Kun Lee collected 10 points (all from raid) in the match. Bengal's top raider Maninder Singh was not able to meet the expectations and he managed to get only 6 raid points in this match. He was tackled 6 times. Mahesh Goud got 5 raid points in the match. Rann SIngh got earned 3 raid points (in the last minute of the match).

The defence of Bengal Warriors failed. Only team captain Surjeet Singh managed to get points in defence and he got just 2 points. Rann SIngh, who normally plays in corner, didn't get any points in defence. However, he got three points during his raid.

At the end of the first half, the score was 16-13 in favour of Dabang Delhi. Delhi's raiders and defenders played well and they inflicted an All-Out on Bengal Warriors in the 13th minute of the match. The defence of Bengal managed to get only 1 point in the first half.

Dabang Delhi continued their form in the second half and inflicted the second all-out on Bengal Warriors in the 24th minute of the match.

Points Breakdown:

Dabang Delhi

Total Points - 39

Raid Points - 18

All-Out Points - 4

Extra Points - 6

Bengal Warriors

Total Points - 30

Raid Points - 25

Tackle Points - 2

All-Out Points - 0

Extra Points - 3