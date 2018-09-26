Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Girish Maruti Ernak named captain of Puneri Paltan for Season 6

Abhishek Arora // 26 Sep 2018, 14:17 IST

Girish Maruti Ernak (Image Credits - ProKabaddi)

Puneri Paltan announced via their official Twitter handle that their experienced player Girish Maruti Ernak will be leading the charge for them for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Girish Maruti Ernak is a regular with the Indian National kabaddi team and is one of the best left corners of the current generation of players. He was part of the winning team at the Kabaddi Masters which recently concluded in Dubai.

Known for his swift movement and immense contribution with a lot of tackle points, it will be interesting to see how the 27-year-old handles the responsibility of being captain.

The defender spent the first two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi league with the Patna Pirates before joining the ranks of Bengal Warriors. After two seasons with the Warriors, Girish was roped in by the Puneri Paltan for the 5th (previous) edition of the PKL.

Girish was monumental for the Paltan and claimed 5 High 5s in the previous edition, making him the third highest in the tally of High 5s for season 5. Raiders fear when Girish will dash as that is also his signature move. He made 61 successful tackles in 21 matches played last season and the numbers themselves speak of the ability of the talented player.

Puneri Paltan finished rock bottom in 8th position in Season 4 and 5. However, there was a change in fortune from the 3rd season onwards. The Paltan finished 3rd in the 3rd season and 5th in the 4th season. They advanced to the eliminators in Season 5 (when 12 teams were introduced and divided into two zones) but lost to eventual champions Patna Pirates.

The onus now lies on Girish to take it one up and lead his team, which has been performing well, to become the Champions for the first time.