Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers - Time Table & Venue Details

Haryana Steelers had an impressive showing in their debut season

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is scheduled to start from October 7 in the city of Chennai in South India and the three-month-long extravaganza will conclude on January 5 in Mumbai. We will witness twelve franchises compete over three months going to all corners of the nation to grab a chance to become the Pro Kabaddi League champions.

Haryana Steelers, owned by the JSW Group, made their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League last year and made Sonipat, the birthplace of countless Kabaddi stars their home for the season. They were coached by experienced Kabaddi coached Rambir Singh Khokhar who built a strong defensive side with tenacious raiders to mount a solid debut campaign in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.

With perhaps the most deadly corner defensive duo of Mohit Chillar and Surender Nada at their disposal, the Steelers managed to make their playoffs in their first ever season as they left behind PKL veterans U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Dabang Delhi K.C. behind in the points table.

The Haryana Steelers were defeated by the eventual champions Patna Pirates in a match that was marked by a record-breaking performance by Pardeep Narwal as he scored 34 points in a single match and also scored the most points in a single raid (8). However, this was just a one-off lacklustre performance by the Steelers who were pretty consistent throughout the season.

They had a raiding unit with a mixture of experience and youth consisting of the likes of Wazir Singh, Prasanth Kumar Rai, and Vikash Khandola. Khandola proved to be one of their most prominent players through the season but unfortunately, his season was cut short after injury problems.

The Steelers came into the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction with just one player retained, all-rounder Kuldeep Singh for a sum of 10.34 Lakhs. They created history at the auction when they bought former Patna Pirates' raider Monu Goyat for a whopping sum of 151 Lakhs making him the most expensive buy in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. With further additions of Vikash Khandola (47 Lakhs) and Wazir Singh (20 Lakhs), the Haryana Steelers have managed to retain and add 'steel' to their raiding unit, which will be a force to reckon with for all the other PKL franchises.

The defence will be led by the ever-dependable Surender Nada who will have the company of Sachin Shingade, Kuldeep Singh and some youngsters like Neeraj Kumar and Amit Singh. The Steelers have also snapped up exciting Kenyan all-rounder Patrick Nzau Muvai who has impressed at the Kabaddi World Cup and Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

Here is the complete schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 for the Haryana Steelers.

Complete Schedule for the Haryana Steelers

Match #1

Date - 8 October

Opponent - Puneri Paltan

Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #2

Date - 12 October

Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #3

Date - 13 October

Opponent - U Mumba

Venue - Motilal NehrGujarat Fortunegiantsu School of Sports, Haryana

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #4

Date - 14 October

Opponent - Puneri Paltan

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #5

Date - 16 October

Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #6

Date - 17 October

Opponent - U Mumba

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #7

Date - 18 October

Opponent - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #8

Date - 24 October

Opponent - Bengaluru Bulls

Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #9

Date - 28 October

Opponent - Patna Pirates

Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #10

Date - 6 November

Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #11

Date - 8 November

Opponent - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #12

Date - 11 November

Opponent - U Mumba

Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #13

Date - 14 November

Opponent - Tamil Thalaivas

Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #14

Date - 22 November

Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #15

Date - 25 November

Opponent - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #16

Date - 28 November

Opponent - Puneri Paltan

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #17

Date - 5 December

Opponent - Bengal Warriors

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #18

Date - 6 December

Opponent - U.P. Yoddha

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #19

Date - 9 December

Opponent - Telugu Titans

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #20

Date - 12 December

Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #21

Date - 18 December

Opponent - Telugu Titans

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time (IST) - 21:00