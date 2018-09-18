Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers - Time Table & Venue Details
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is scheduled to start from October 7 in the city of Chennai in South India and the three-month-long extravaganza will conclude on January 5 in Mumbai. We will witness twelve franchises compete over three months going to all corners of the nation to grab a chance to become the Pro Kabaddi League champions.
Haryana Steelers, owned by the JSW Group, made their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League last year and made Sonipat, the birthplace of countless Kabaddi stars their home for the season. They were coached by experienced Kabaddi coached Rambir Singh Khokhar who built a strong defensive side with tenacious raiders to mount a solid debut campaign in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.
With perhaps the most deadly corner defensive duo of Mohit Chillar and Surender Nada at their disposal, the Steelers managed to make their playoffs in their first ever season as they left behind PKL veterans U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Dabang Delhi K.C. behind in the points table.
The Haryana Steelers were defeated by the eventual champions Patna Pirates in a match that was marked by a record-breaking performance by Pardeep Narwal as he scored 34 points in a single match and also scored the most points in a single raid (8). However, this was just a one-off lacklustre performance by the Steelers who were pretty consistent throughout the season.
They had a raiding unit with a mixture of experience and youth consisting of the likes of Wazir Singh, Prasanth Kumar Rai, and Vikash Khandola. Khandola proved to be one of their most prominent players through the season but unfortunately, his season was cut short after injury problems.
The Steelers came into the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction with just one player retained, all-rounder Kuldeep Singh for a sum of 10.34 Lakhs. They created history at the auction when they bought former Patna Pirates' raider Monu Goyat for a whopping sum of 151 Lakhs making him the most expensive buy in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. With further additions of Vikash Khandola (47 Lakhs) and Wazir Singh (20 Lakhs), the Haryana Steelers have managed to retain and add 'steel' to their raiding unit, which will be a force to reckon with for all the other PKL franchises.
The defence will be led by the ever-dependable Surender Nada who will have the company of Sachin Shingade, Kuldeep Singh and some youngsters like Neeraj Kumar and Amit Singh. The Steelers have also snapped up exciting Kenyan all-rounder Patrick Nzau Muvai who has impressed at the Kabaddi World Cup and Kabaddi Masters Dubai.
Here is the complete schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 for the Haryana Steelers.
Complete Schedule for the Haryana Steelers
Match #1
Date - 8 October
Opponent - Puneri Paltan
Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #2
Date - 12 October
Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #3
Date - 13 October
Opponent - U Mumba
Venue - Motilal NehrGujarat Fortunegiantsu School of Sports, Haryana
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #4
Date - 14 October
Opponent - Puneri Paltan
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #5
Date - 16 October
Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #6
Date - 17 October
Opponent - U Mumba
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #7
Date - 18 October
Opponent - Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #8
Date - 24 October
Opponent - Bengaluru Bulls
Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #9
Date - 28 October
Opponent - Patna Pirates
Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #10
Date - 6 November
Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers
Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #11
Date - 8 November
Opponent - Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #12
Date - 11 November
Opponent - U Mumba
Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #13
Date - 14 November
Opponent - Tamil Thalaivas
Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #14
Date - 22 November
Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #15
Date - 25 November
Opponent - Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #16
Date - 28 November
Opponent - Puneri Paltan
Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #17
Date - 5 December
Opponent - Bengal Warriors
Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #18
Date - 6 December
Opponent - U.P. Yoddha
Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Time (IST) - 20:00
Match #19
Date - 9 December
Opponent - Telugu Titans
Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #20
Date - 12 December
Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Time (IST) - 21:00
Match #21
Date - 18 December
Opponent - Telugu Titans
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Time (IST) - 21:00