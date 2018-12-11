Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 107: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

After a slow start to his season, Rahul Chaudhari is back in top form.

The home side, Telugu Titans take on the UP Yoddha in a Zone B clash of PKL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag today, Tuesday at 9 pm IST.

Both the teams are coming off wins over the Haryana Steelers in their last matches, while Telugu Titans won by a 35-31 scoreline, the UP Yoddhas managed to scrape through by the skin of their teeth at 30-29.

Rahul Chaudhari was the Titans top raider with 12 points, while Nilesh Salunkhe with 7 points was clinical in the match, especially in his final raid of the match where he scored a Super-raid to take the Titans home. Vishal Bhardwaj led his defence by example as he scored 6 tackle points and was adjudged the Tata Ace Defender of the Match.

UP Yoddhas displayed an all-around performance on the night to win their encounter against the Steelers. While their attack was led by Prashanth Kumar Rai (8 raid points) and Shrikant Jadhav (7 raid points), their defence too chipped in with 9 tackle points to put a stop to the raiding exploits of Monu Goyat & co.

Nitesh Kumar, the Yoddhas' right-corner was the top defender for them on the night with 4 tackle points off his 6 attempted tackles.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Nitesh Kumar (right corner)

#2 Shrikant Jadhav (left raider) vs Abozar Mighani (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Anuj Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Narender, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, and Nitesh Kumar

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

