Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 107: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha, Player Ratings

Telugu Titans' defence was in good touch tonight

The action from the Vizag leg of the Pro Kabaddi Leauge Season 6 carried on after a day's rest as the home side Telugu Titans faced off against the UP Yoddha at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

The home side came into the match on the back of a couple wins on home turf that propelled them into the playoffs position just behind the Patna Pirates in Zone B. The defence has done well for the Titans with Vishal Bhardwaj leading the way for them with his ankle holds on the left corner. UP Yoddha won a close encounter against the Haryana Steelers in their last fixture and hoped to win to rise above the bottom spot of the Zone B table.

UP Yoddha produced a calculated defensive performance as Nitesh Kumar' High 5 got them a 27-20 win over the home side Telugu Titans.

The first half of the match saw the two sides play largely on the third raider forcing the do or die raids from both the teams. The sides played on their defensive capabilities with Abozar Mighani and Nitesh Kumar operating with effective tackles on the right corners for the Titans and Yoddha respectively. The half ended with the Titans having a slight edge at 11-10 on the scoreboard.

The second period was a similar reflection of the first half as both the sides continued to deploy a careful approach. UP Yoddha got an all-out in the final ten minutes of the match to take a decent lead. They held on and got their second win in a row finishing with a 27-20 scoreline.

Telugu Titans

Vishal Bhardwaj - (4/10)

The Telugu Titans' captain Vishal Bhardwaj had a single tackling point in the first half with a strong ankle hold on his opposite number Rishank Devadiga.

Abozar Mighani - (8/10)

The right corner Abozar Mighani was in good touch in the Telugu Titans' backline putting in strong blocks and ankle holds. He was the top defender on the mat with six tackle points getting a 'High 5'.

Anuj Kumar - (2.5/10)

The young defender got another start for the Telugu Titans but gave away a few raid points to the UP Yoddha raiders with his hasty tackles.

Anil Kumar - (3/10)

The cover defender did well in the first half with his supporting play but was a bit hasty in the second half giving away easy point and had one tackle point tonight.

Mohsen Maghsoudlou - (4/10)

The Iranian all-rounder did well in both the attack and defence finishing the match with two raid points and one tackle point.

Rahul Chaudhari - (5/10)

The 'Raid Machine' started off slowly in the match getting tackled on three occasions before finishing the first half strongly with four raid points. He had a tough second half as well struggling against Nitesh Kumar and was able to add two raid points.

Nilesh Salunke - (2/10)

The second key raider of the Telugu Titans' lineup also had a quiet first half with just one bonus point in four attempted raids. He was subbed off in the second half and finished with just one raid point.

Substitutes:

Rakshith - (3/10)

The young raider came on in the final minutes of the match to replace Mohsen Maghsoudlou and picked up one raid point.

Farhad Milaghardan - (3/10)

The Iranian all-rounder came off the bench in the second half and scored one touch point with a good kick on Sagar Krishna.

