Ajay Thakur would look to regain his form against a strong Bengal Warriors defence.

Bengal Warriors take on the Tamil Thalaivas in a Zone B clash of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday at 9 pm IST.

The Warriors are coming off a defeat in a low-scoring encounter (20-31) against U Mumba courtesy a poor-raiding performance. They could manage just 10 raid points as their strategy to slow the pace of the game by playing only on do-or-die raids blew back in their face.

Without Mahesh Goud or Jang Kun Lee in the side, the entire responsibility of raiding fell on Maninder Singh against a strong U Mumba defence. The pressure of the task got to Maninder as he failed on the night and could manage just 5 points off his 19 attempted raids. The young Ravindra Kumawat too failed to rise to the occasion as he returned with a measly haul of 2 points off his 12 raids.

The defence of the Warriors had a decent outing with 8 tackle points. Baldev Singh emerged the top defender for the Warriors with 4 points.

The Tamil Thalaivas are also coming off a defeat (24-37) at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Theoretically, they still stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but based on current form it seems highly improbable that they'll go through.

The defence of the Thalaivas was yet again the cause for their defeat as they could manage just 7 tackle points against the Panthers.

Victor Obiero, who came in as a substitute, deserves a chance in the starting lineup as he showed his skill-set with 5 points off his 5 attempted raids on a night when the likes of Ajay Thakur and Jasvir Singh could manage 2 and 3 raid points respectively.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Ran Singh (left corner)

#2 Maninder Singh (right raider) vs Sunil (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Ran Singh, and Baldev Singh

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Victor Obiero, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Amit Hooda, and Sunil

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

